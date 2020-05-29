Xiaomi India has confirmed that it is all set to enter the laptop market with a recent tweet. This new tweet comes hours after the company managing director Manu Kumar Jain and other senior executives shared cryptic teasers. The new tweet sends out a customary “Hey” to major laptop makers in the Indian market. These include Dell, Asus, Lenovo, HP, and Acer. This tweet also comes with a four-second GIF with the text “Hello”. The tweet and the GIF likely put all these companies on notice for the upcoming competition. Let’s check out more details regarding the tweet and the upcoming Xiaomi Mi Laptop here. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Laptop India launch teased by MD Manu Kumar Jain

Xiaomi sends out an introductory tweet; details

The move to enter the laptop market is not new for Xiaomi. This is likely because Xiaomi fans have long asked for Mi laptops to launch in India. Some of the laptop makers even replied to the introductory tweet welcoming the company in the market. This includes Asus India and Acer India twitter handles. Asus included the image of its flagship Asus ZenBook Pro Duo with dual screen. On the other hand, Acer simply welcomed the company to the party. This announcement comes months after Manu Kumar Jain met Prakash Mallya, the managing director for Intel India.

Taking a look at past reports, we have already seen RedmiBook 14 laptop on the BIS certification website. However, the company confirmed that the upcoming laptops will be Mi branded. It is possible that the company may launch a brand-new laptop in the Indian market. However, we are not sure about this, and Xiaomi could bring some models from the Chinese market to India.

Inspecting different Xiaomi Mi-branded laptops available in China, we think Xiaomi may launch its Mi Notebook Pro 15 Enhanced Edition. The company launched the laptop back in October 2019 with the 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor. This device also features 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce MX250 GPU, and more.