Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has launched the Mi Notebook Pro 14 and the Mi Notebook Pro 15 2021 on the second day of its mega event. These are two of the most premium laptops in the company's lineup to date and come with top of the line specifications like an 11th Gen Intel processor, an OLED display and 100W fast charging. Here's a look at what the latest Xiaomi laptop series offers.

Mi Laptop 14 series pricing

-i5-11300H, 16GB + 512GB – ¥5,299 (Rs 58,971 approx.)

-i5-11300H, 16GB + 512GB, MX450 – ¥5,999 (Rs 66,800 approx.)

-i7-11370H, 16GB + 512GB, MX450 – ¥6,999 (Rs.77,921 approx.)

Mi Laptop 15 series pricing

-i5-11300H, 16GB + 512GB – ¥6,499 (Rs 72,377 approx.)

-i5-11300H, 16GB + 512GB, MX450 – ¥6,999 (Rs 77,939 approx.)

-i7-11370H, 16GB + 512GB, MX450 – ¥7,999 (Rs 89,068 approx)

The 14-inch variant of the laptop will be available for pre-orders starting 26th April and will go on sale on 1st May. The 15-inch version of the laptop will be available starting 2nd April as pre-orders for the same has already begun.

Mi Laptop 14/15 specifications

Both the laptops have been made using 600 series aviation-grade aluminium alloy. The laptops have been launched in two colour variant and sport a similar look to that of the Apple MacBook Pro. The 14-inch version of the laptop measures 15.6mm while the 15-inch version is thicker at 15.9mm.

The 15-inch version of the notebook comes with a 3456 x 2160 pixels resolution OLED display with Gorilla Glass protection. With 600 nits of peak brightness, it offers a 16:10 aspect ratio and 93 percent screen-to-body ratio.

The company says that it can produce 10.7 million colours and covers 100 percent colour DCI-P3 gamut. Also, Xiaomi has added a low blue light certification for eye protection.

The 14-inch variant on the other hand comes with 2560 x 1600 pixels resolution but sports an LCD panel with up to 120Hz refresh rate.

In terms of processing power, both come with an 11th Gen Intel Core processor coupled with 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of SSD storage and are powered by the latest Microsoft Windows 10 operating system. You get a backlit keyboard, a large touchpad and a fingerprint sensor for security. For connectivity, you get WiFi 6, three USB Type-C, 3.5mm headphone jack.

The company has packed a 56Whr in the 14-inch version while the 15-inch version gets a 66Whr battery with support for 100W fast charging.