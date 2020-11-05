comscore Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 e-Learning Edition launched in India | BGR India
Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 e-Learning Edition launched in India: Prices and specifications

Xiaomi has launched the Mi Notebook 14 e-Learning Edition in India at a price of Rs 34,999 with a lower-spec Intel Core i3 processor. Here are all details.

  Published: November 5, 2020 3:21 PM IST
Xiaomi has launched a cheaper version of the Mi Notebook 14 laptop in India. Priced at Rs 34,999, it is called the Mi Notebook 14 e-Learning Edition and is meant for most “work from home” needs. It comes with a less capable Intel Core i3 processor and brings an in-built webcam, unlike the more expensive Mi Notebook 14 laptops. The laptop will be available in silver color variant on Amazon.in as well as Xiaomi’s retail channels. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Smart Upgrade announced for India, promises up to 70 percent buyback value

Along with the Mi Notebook 14 e-Learning Edition, Xiaomi has also launched the Mi Pocket Power Bank Pro in India. The powerbank costs Rs 1,099, which is slightly more expensive than other 10,000mAh powerbanks in Xiaomi’s powerbanks. The Mi Pocket Power Bank Pro supports up to 22.5Wh fast charging and has a capacity of 10,000mAh. It features both USB-C and micro USB ports for charging. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10 5G vs OnePlus 7T Pro - Check Out Latest Comparison with Specs and Price

Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 e-Learning Edition specifications

Also Read - Xiaomi भारत में लॉन्च करेगा क्रेडिट कार्ड के साइज का पावरबैंक Mi Power Bank 3 Ultra Compact

The Mi Notebook 14 e-Learning Edition is a watered-down version of the regular Mi Notebook 14 model. It has the same 14-inch LCD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and narrow bezels. The Mi Notebook 14 e-Learning Edition now gets a built-in webcam on the top bezel, thereby eliminating the needs for a strap-on webcam.

Xiaomi says the Mi Notebook 14 e-Learning Edition is entirely made out of metal and some in only a single silver color variant. Despite having an all-metal body, the Mi Notebook 14 e-Learning Edition weighs 1.5Kg, which is among the lightest notebook in its category. The display itself is covered in an anti-glare coating to reduce reflections and eye-strain.

Inside, the Mi Notebook 14 e-Learning Edition is powered by a 10th Gen Intel Core i3 processor and is paired with 8GB RAM. For storage, Xiaomi is using a 256GB SSD storage only. It comes with Windows 10 Home pre-loaded. Xiaomi also pre-loads features such as Mi Black Unlock and Mi Smart Share. Xiaomi promises up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge and with 65W fast charger, it can fill up the battery to 50 percent in 35 minutes, claims the company.

Xiaomi is retaining the same connectivity options on the Mi Notebook 14 e-Learning Edition as the standard model. Hence, you get two USB 3.1 ports, one USB 2.0 port, an HDMI 1.4b interface, as well as a3.5mm jack for audio as well as microphone. There’s also a pair of 2W speakers tuned by DTS.

  Published Date: November 5, 2020 3:21 PM IST

