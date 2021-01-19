Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 (IC) launched in India: Price, features, specs

Xiaomi has introduced a new laptop — the Mi Notebook 14 (IC) in India. The new Xiaomi laptop comes in addition to the Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook 14 Horizon, and Mi Notebook 14 e-learning in the series. The highlight of the Mi NoteBook 14 (IC) is that it comes equipped with a webcam as opposed to other members of the series that come with a standalone web camera. Also Read - Redmi K40 price tipped, to arrive with Snapdragon 888 chip

Mi Notebook 14 (IC) Price, Availability

The Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 (IC) comes with a starting price of Rs. 43,999 same as the price of the Mi Notebook 14. The Rs. 43,999 is for 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and a Core i5 processor with UHD Graphics. There is another variant with 8GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and a Core i5 processor with UHD Graphics at Rs. 46,999. The same variant with Nvidia MX250 Graphics is priced at Rs. 49,999. Also Read - Poco announces Flipkart Big Saving Days sale deals: Poco X3, Poco M2 Pro and more

The Mi Notebook 14 (IC) will be available to buy Mi.com, Mi Homes, Amazon.in, Flipkart, and offline stores. Also Read - Today’s Tech News: Samsung Galaxy S21 launch, Xiaomi blacklisted, Vaio laptops launched

Mi Notebook 14 (IC) Features, Specs

The highlight is support for an integrated 720p web camera, which otherwise, comes as an additional apparatus with the other Mi Notebook 14 laptops.

The Mi Notebook 14 (IC) comes with a 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10210U Comet Lake processor with Intel UHD Graphics 620, much like the original Mi Notebook 14.

The laptop spans 14-inch with Full HD screen resolution. The display is anti-glare and supports a 178° wide-viewing angle. It gets 8GB 2666 MHz DDR4 RAM and two storage options: 256GB SATA 3 SSD and 512GB SATA 3 SSD.

On the connectivity front, there is support for two Type-A USB 3.1 Gen 1, a USB 2.0, one HDMI port, a Combo Audio Jack, and a DC jack, Wi-Fi Dual-band 802.11ac, and Bluetooth 5.0.

The Mi Notebook 14 (IC) gets a scissor-based keyboard mechanism. The keys have a travel distance of 13mm for ease of typing. The trackpad supports gesture-based navigation and palm-rejection to avoid unintended touches.

Additionally, the battery capacity stands at 46Wh with a backup of up to 10 hours. There is also support for 65W fast charging, which is claimed to charge the laptop up to 50% in about 35 minutes. The Mi Notebook 14 (IC) runs Windows 10 Home Edition and also gets a month’s free trial of Microsoft Office 365.