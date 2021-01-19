comscore Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 (IC) launched in India: Price, features, specs
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 (IC) with inbuilt web camera launched in India
News

Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 (IC) with inbuilt web camera launched in India

Laptops

Xiaomi has added a new laptop to its Mi Notebook 14 series, the Mi Notebook 14 (IC) in India, which will be available in multiple configurations in the country.

mi notebook 14 IC

Xiaomi has introduced a new laptop — the Mi Notebook 14 (IC) in India. The new Xiaomi laptop comes in addition to the Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook 14 Horizon, and Mi Notebook 14 e-learning in the series. The highlight of the Mi NoteBook 14 (IC) is that it comes equipped with a webcam as opposed to other members of the series that come with a standalone web camera. Also Read - Redmi K40 price tipped, to arrive with Snapdragon 888 chip

Mi Notebook 14 (IC) Price, Availability

The Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 (IC) comes with a starting price of Rs. 43,999 same as the price of the Mi Notebook 14. The Rs. 43,999 is for 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and a Core i5 processor with UHD Graphics. There is another variant with 8GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and a Core i5 processor with UHD Graphics at Rs. 46,999. The same variant with Nvidia MX250 Graphics is priced at Rs. 49,999. Also Read - Poco announces Flipkart Big Saving Days sale deals: Poco X3, Poco M2 Pro and more

The Mi Notebook 14 (IC) will be available to buy Mi.com, Mi Homes, Amazon.in, Flipkart, and offline stores. Also Read - Today’s Tech News: Samsung Galaxy S21 launch, Xiaomi blacklisted, Vaio laptops launched

Mi Notebook 14 (IC) Features, Specs

The highlight is support for an integrated 720p web camera, which otherwise, comes as an additional apparatus with the other Mi Notebook 14 laptops.

The Mi Notebook 14 (IC) comes with a 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10210U Comet Lake processor with Intel UHD Graphics 620, much like the original Mi Notebook 14.

The laptop spans 14-inch with Full HD screen resolution. The display is anti-glare and supports a 178° wide-viewing angle. It gets 8GB 2666 MHz DDR4 RAM and two storage options: 256GB SATA 3 SSD and 512GB SATA 3 SSD.

On the connectivity front, there is support for two Type-A USB 3.1 Gen 1, a USB 2.0, one HDMI port, a Combo Audio Jack, and a DC jack, Wi-Fi Dual-band 802.11ac, and Bluetooth 5.0.

The Mi Notebook 14 (IC) gets a scissor-based keyboard mechanism. The keys have a travel distance of 13mm for ease of typing. The trackpad supports gesture-based navigation and palm-rejection to avoid unintended touches.

Additionally, the battery capacity stands at 46Wh with a backup of up to 10 hours. There is also support for 65W fast charging, which is claimed to charge the laptop up to 50% in about 35 minutes. The Mi Notebook 14 (IC) runs Windows 10 Home Edition and also gets a month’s free trial of Microsoft Office 365.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: January 19, 2021 1:35 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 (IC) launched in India: Price, features, specs
Laptops
Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 (IC) launched in India: Price, features, specs
Oppo Enco X review: For the love of music

Reviews

Oppo Enco X review: For the love of music

Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone Idea: Best prepaid plans for you?

Telecom

Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone Idea: Best prepaid plans for you?

Only 18% users willing to continue using WhatsApp: Report

News

Only 18% users willing to continue using WhatsApp: Report

OxygenOS 10.5.9 for OnePlus Nord N10 5G rolled out

News

OxygenOS 10.5.9 for OnePlus Nord N10 5G rolled out

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 (IC) launched in India: Price, features, specs

Only 18% users willing to continue using WhatsApp: Report

OxygenOS 10.5.9 for OnePlus Nord N10 5G rolled out

Realme C12 gets new 4GB/64GB variant in India: See price, features

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro receiving its first update

WhatsApp feature we are eagerly waiting for

WhatsApp, Telegram or Signal? Which is the safest messaging app for you?

PUBG Mobile playable with this trick: Is India ban just a joke?

WhatsApp Privacy Policy: Everything to know

Vaio plans to launch new tablets in India in six months

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 (IC) launched in India: Price, features, specs

Laptops

Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 (IC) launched in India: Price, features, specs
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021
Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 in India in 2021
Best Mobile Phone under 55000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone under 55000 in India in 2021
Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000 in 2021

Top Products

Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000 in 2021

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi ने भारत में Mi Notebook 14 (IC) लैपटॉप किया लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और खूबियां

Realme C21 जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च, कई सर्टिफिकेशन साइट पर हुआ स्पॉट

WhatsApp ने क्यों दिया यूजर्स को नई पॉलिसी पर ज्यादा वक्त? जरूर जाननी चाहिए ये बातें

Vivo Y20G स्मार्टफोन भारत में लॉन्च, इसमें हैं 4 कैमरे और 5000mAh की बैटरी

Realme Sale : रियलमी के स्मार्टफोन्स पर मिल रहा 7000 रुपये तक का डिस्काउंट, शुरू हुई सेल

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra unboxing and first look: Misses out on a lot of things in the box

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra unboxing and first look: Misses out on a lot of things in the box
Samsung Unpacked 2021 Highlights: New Galaxy S21 series and all that was announced

News

Samsung Unpacked 2021 Highlights: New Galaxy S21 series and all that was announced
OnePlus Band first impressions

Hands On

OnePlus Band first impressions
WhatsApp's new privacy policy explained: All you need to know

News

WhatsApp's new privacy policy explained: All you need to know

News

Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 (IC) launched in India: Price, features, specs
Laptops
Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 (IC) launched in India: Price, features, specs
Only 18% users willing to continue using WhatsApp: Report

News

Only 18% users willing to continue using WhatsApp: Report
OxygenOS 10.5.9 for OnePlus Nord N10 5G rolled out

News

OxygenOS 10.5.9 for OnePlus Nord N10 5G rolled out
Realme C12 gets new 4GB/64GB variant in India: See price, features

News

Realme C12 gets new 4GB/64GB variant in India: See price, features
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro receiving its first update

News

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro receiving its first update

new arrivals in india

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Best Sellers