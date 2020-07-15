comscore Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14 series on open sale: India Price, offers and more
Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14 series on open sale: Check India price, offers and more

The Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 series is available via open sale and its price in India starts from Rs 41,999.

  • Published: July 15, 2020 7:01 PM IST
The Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 and Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition laptops are now on open sale in India. Interested customers can now buy the new laptop anytime they want. It is available for purchase via Amazon.in and Mi.com. The Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 series price in India starts from Rs 41,999. As for the offers, the Rs 2,000 HDFC Bank discount offer is available on the Mi.com website. Also Read - Mi NoteBook 14, Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition sale today at 12 noon via Amazon; check details

Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14, Horizon Edition: Price in India

The Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14 price in India is set at an inaugural price of Rs 41,999. This price is for the 256GB variant, and the 512GB model will cost you Rs 44,999. Xiaomi is also selling the 512GB variant with Nvidia Graphics, which is priced at Rs 47,999. The Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition price in India starts from Rs 54,999, which is for the Core i5 variant. The Core i7 model comes with a price label of Rs 59,999. Also Read - Dell says XPS 17 has a market among creators; hints at India launch

Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14 specifications

Xiaomi also launched the standard Mi NoteBook 14 in India. The laptop features a 14-inch display with Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and a 91 percent screen-to-body ratio. The laptop will also be powered by a 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor and be available in three variants. Two of these variants will feature Intel UHD graphics with 256GB and 512GB storage, and a higher-end third variant will feature Nvidia GeForce MX250 graphics. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14 series sale on July 10: Price in India, offers, specifications

Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition specs

The laptop features a 14-inch display with Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and a 91 percent screen-to-body ratio. This is encased in the footprint of a 13-inch laptop. The Anti-glare display is easy to watch at under direct light, even from the sun. The Mi NoteBook Horizon Edition will also be powered by a 10th generation Intel Core i7 1051U processor with Intel Hyper-Threading technology and will come paired with 8GB DDR4 RAM. There is also an Nvidia GeForce MX350 GPU unit.

The Mi NoteBook will also have 512GB SSD storage and will come with the latest Windows 10. The laptop itself has a sleek and lightweight yet tough design. It features a well-balanced weight distribution, allowing you to open it with a single finger. There are also stereo speakers on the laptop, along with two USB 3.1 ports and one USB 2.0 port, along with HDMI, 3.5mm and USB Type-C ports. It weighs just 1.35 Kgs. It will feature a big 46 Wh battery with a 65W charger.

  • Published Date: July 15, 2020 7:01 PM IST

