Xiaomi has revealed the next sale date of its latest laptops. Both Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14 and the more premium Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition will go on sale in India on July 10. The sale will begin at 12:00PM, and the laptop will be available for purchase via Amazon.in and Mi.com. The Mi NoteBook 14 series price in India starts from Rs 41,999. As for the offers, HDFC bank card users will get up to Rs 2,000 cashback. There will be a no-cost EMI option available.

Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14 series: Price in India

The Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14 price in India is set at an inaugural price of Rs 41,999. This price is for the 256GB variant, and the 512GB model will cost you Rs 44,999. Xiaomi is also selling the 512GB variant with Nvidia Graphics, which is priced at Rs 47,999. The Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition price in India starts from Rs 54,999, which is for the Core i5 variant. The Core i7 model comes with a price label of Rs 59,999. The Mi NoteBook laptops are also available via Mi Home Stores, apart from Amazon.in and Mi.com.

Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition specifications

The laptop features a 14-inch display with Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and a 91 percent screen-to-body ratio. This is encased in the footprint of a 13-inch laptop. The Anti-glare display is easy to watch at under direct light, even from the sun. The Mi NoteBook Horizon Edition will also be powered by a 10th generation Intel Core i7 1051U processor with Intel Hyper-Threading technology and will come paired with 8GB DDR4 RAM. There is also an Nvidia GeForce MX350 GPU unit.

The Mi NoteBook will also have 512GB SSD storage and will come with the latest Windows 10. The laptop itself has a sleek and lightweight yet tough design. It features a well-balanced weight distribution, allowing you to open it with a single finger. There are also stereo speakers on the laptop, along with two USB 3.1 ports and one USB 2.0 port, along with HDMI, 3.5mm and USB Type-C ports. It weighs just 1.35 Kgs. It will feature a big 46 Wh battery with a 65W charger.

Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14 specifications

Xiaomi also launched the standard Mi NoteBook 14 in India. The laptop features a 14-inch display with Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and a 91 percent screen-to-body ratio. The laptop will also be powered by a 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor and be available in three variants. Two of these variants will feature Intel UHD graphics with 256GB and 512GB storage, and a higher-end third variant will feature Nvidia GeForce MX250 graphics.