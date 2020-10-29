comscore Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 with Core i3, in-built webcam launching in India
Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 with 10th Gen Intel Core i3, in-built webcam launching soon in India

Xiaomi is launching the Core i3 variant of the Mi Notebook 14 in India in the next couple of weeks. The Core i3 variant should cost lower than the current lineup.

  Published: October 29, 2020 1:28 PM IST
Mi NoteBook 14

Xiaomi is coming up with a Core i3 variant of the Mi Notebook 14 laptop in India in the next few days. The new model got announced via a recent Twitter post from Xiaomi India’s MD Manu Kumar Jain. The design and basic features remain the same but Xiaomi is just changing the processor on the laptop. The price for the Core i3 variant is yet to be announced but Xiaomi has detailed the key specifications. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite details revealed, could launch as Redmi Watch

The Mi Notebook 14 series of laptops was announced back in the summer of 2020. At the time, Xiaomi launched the laptops with Intel’s 10th Gen Core i5 and Core i7 processors. The models varied in the amount of storage. There was also a Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition that came with slimmer bezels around its display. The Core i3 variant is expected to bring the starting price of the laptop series down to a sub-Rs 40,000 mark. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 series in works, may ship with 22.5W fast charger in the box

Mi Notebook 14 Core i3 variant specifications

While Xiaomi is keeping the price a mystery, it has revealed the basic specifications of the laptop. The Core i3 variant will be based on the entry-level Mi Notebook 14 with the Core i5 processor. Hence, it will carry the same 14-inch 1080p LCD display. However, the laptop will feature an in-built webcam instead of needing a clip-on external webcam. The rest of the design remains seemingly similar to the Core i5 variants from the official photo. Also Read - Xiaomi ने लॉन्च किया नया स्मार्ट वाटर प्यूरीफायर, 1 मिनट में 2.5 लीटर पानी करता है प्यूरीफाई

Xiaomi will offer as standard 256GB of SSD storage with the Core i3 variant of the Mi Notebook 14. The laptop will be available in silver and will retain the same QWERTY keyboard. The laptop will weigh 1.5Kgs, as stated by Xiaomi. Xiaomi could omit the Nvidia GPUs to keep the prices lower.

Expected pricing

With the Core i3 variant, Xiaomi will try to cater to the entry-level segment of the laptop market in India. The Core i3 variant could cost up to Rs 10,000 lesser than the Core i5 variant, given that new laptops are now shipping with the 11th Gen Intel processors. Hence, we could expect to see the Core i3 model launch at a sub-Rs 35,000 price mark.

Currently, the most affordable Xiaomi laptop you can buy is the Mi Notebook 14 Core i5 variant at Rs 41,999. This variant offers the Core i5 processor, 256GB storage, 8GB RAM, and Intel UHD Graphics.

  Published Date: October 29, 2020 1:28 PM IST

