Smartphone giant Xiaomi is all set to launch its first laptop series in the Indian market on June 11. The company has shared multiple teasers on its social media accounts post the initial announcement to generate hype. As part of the teasers, the company has also shared some details regarding the upcoming laptop series. This information includes the official name, vague information regarding the internals, and other technology. Now, the company has also showcased the retail packaging of the upcoming laptop. This showcase highlights the compact and eco-friendly packaging of the upcoming laptop series. The images of the box also outlined some other aspects regarding the upcoming product online. Let’s check out these fresh details about the Xiaomi Mi NoteBook here. Also Read - Mi Notebook official video hints at 12 hours of battery life ahead of India launch

Xiaomi Mi NoteBook Horizon Edition packaging showcased; details

The company executives Manu Kumar Jain and Anuj Sharma shared images receiving the Mi NoteBook packages from Amit Kumar. Jain highlighted that Amit will be heading the Mi laptop business in the Indian market. Now, let’s talk about the actual box and the features that it showcased. First up, the box confirmed that the company will launch the Mi NoteBook Horizon Edition in the market. We are not sure about any other variants but it is possible that we see a Mi Notebook series. The box also shared some other features that will come with the upcoming laptop. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Notebook teased with thin bezels and 'highest' screen-to-body ratio

Talking about the features, it is likely that the Mi NoteBook Horizon Edition will feature a 14-inch display. Xiaomi has also teamed up with DTS to create audio speakers on the product. Other features include an SSD for a faster experience and a claimed 10-hour battery backup. The box also hinted at some Xiaomi-based protection plan along with either Windows Hello or a large trackpad. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Notebook will launch in India on June 11; likely to be rebranded RedmiBook 13

After my laptop kept hanging during Sunday’s fan meet, @miamitkumar decided to give me a brand new #MiNotebook 😍 Can’t wait to #MakeEpicHappen Btw, here’s the first look of the eco-friendly packaging 😎 pic.twitter.com/cB5vqgxXzs — Anuj Sharma (@s_anuj) June 4, 2020

Mi NoteBook Horizon Edition retail box seems to be crafted from brown cardboard likely made from recycled papers. We already know that the device will be lightweight, slim, feature an FHD screen and Intel processor. The teaser page also teased the presence of a large battery and an SSD. A recent teaser has already hinted at 12-hour battery life. However, it is likely that the reader was hinting at an all-day battery life instead of 12 hours.