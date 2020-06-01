comscore Xiaomi Mi Notebook will launch in India on June 11 | BGR India
Xiaomi Mi Notebook will launch in India on June 11; likely to be rebranded RedmiBook 13

Xiaomi Mi Notebook will be the first laptop from the Chinese company in India. It is expected to be a sleek laptop powered by 10th generation Intel processor.

  • Published: June 1, 2020 5:25 PM IST
Xiaomi Mi Laptop Launch Main

Xiaomi Mi Notebook seems to be the name of the first laptop from the Chinese company in India. After teasing the device for a few weeks, Xiaomi has now confirmed that Mi Notebook will launch in India on June 11. Ahead of the confirmation, 91mobiles had tipped the exact same date for the launch of this new laptop. Xiaomi is not revealing information beyond the launch date at this moment. However, there is a teaser accompanying the device that hints at what to expect. Also Read - RedmiBook 13 to be rebranded Xiaomi laptop in India; launch tipped for June 11

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Launch On June 11: What to expect

Xiaomi Mi Notebook launch is scheduled for 12:00PM IST on June 11. The company has confirmed that there will be a livestream across Xiaomi India’s social media platforms and Mi.com. The teaser for the device is identical to the one shared by tipster Ishan Agarwal. This confirms that the Mi Notebook might end up being rebranded RedmiBook 13 in the country. A media report claimed that this will be the RedmiBook introduced in December last year and not the newer model. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Band 5 launch confirmed for June 11; rumors suggest an incremental update

To recall, Xiaomi launched the RedmiBook 13 in December 2019 in China. The laptop was made available with a starting price of RMB 4,199 (around Rs 44,500) for the base model with Core i5 chipset. Redmi also offers a step up version with Core i7 processor at a price tag of RMB 5,199 (around Rs 54,900). Xiaomi had also confirmed that its laptop won’t be as cheap as its smartphones in the country. It seems like Xiaomi Mi Notebook with models like Flipkart’s Falkon Aerbook and Lenovo ThinkBook series in the country. Also Read - Xiaomi hikes prices of Redmi Note 8, Redmi 8 and Redmi 8A in India

Xiaomi details Redmi's phone plus strategy and hints at products beyond smartphones

Also Read

Xiaomi details Redmi's phone plus strategy and hints at products beyond smartphones

The Mi Notebook (or RedmiBook 13) is expected to come with a 13.3-inch display with Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. There will be 10th generation Intel processors with up to 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD storage. There will also be an option for 2GB discrete NVIDIA GeForce MX250 graphics card. The laptop will house a 40Whr cell with 65W power adapter and support for 1C charging. This will help reach 50 percent charge in less than 35 minutes. Xiaomi claims 11 hours of video playback on a single charge. It will run Windows 10 Home Edition with two USB 3.1 ports, one HDMI port, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0 and 3.5mm audio jack.

Story Timeline

