News

Xiaomi Mi Notebook India launch set for 12PM: How to watch livestream, expected price and specifications

Laptops

With the Mi Notebook. Xiaomi is foraying into a new product category in India. Here is what to expect.

  • Published: June 11, 2020 8:03 AM IST
Xiaomi Mi NoteBook Horizon Edition retail package

Xiaomi is set to launch the Mi Notebook in India today. The Chinese smartphone maker is gearing up to foray into a brand new category in the country. After disrupting the smartphone and smart TV market, Xiaomi could disrupt the laptop market next. It is expected to launch two new laptops available in four different configurations at the event today. The announcements could be a big blow for incumbents like HP, Dell and Lenovo. Also Read - Flipkart Laptop Bonanza sale: Check HP, Dell, Asus, Acer laptops under Rs 60,000

Xiaomi Mi Notebook India Launch: Livestream and what to expect

Xiaomi Mi Notebook launch in India is scheduled for 12:00PM IST. The launch event will be streamed live on Xiaomi’s social media platforms including YouTube. You can also watch the event live via the video embedded below. Xiaomi’s rivals are already cognizant of the possibility that Mi Notebook will disrupt the market. As a countermeasure, Lenovo announced the IdeaPad Slim 3 lineup in the country yesterday. Also Read - Work from Home: Best laptops from Apple, Dell, HP, Lenovo and others

The leading smartphone maker in the country is teasing the launch as an “Epic” announcement. We are expecting to see two laptops named Mi Notebook and Mi Notebook Horizon Edition. Both the laptops are expected to feature 14-inch displays with the latter offering extremely thin bezels. We are looking at over 90 percent screen-to-body ratio on these models. Xiaomi has already confirmed that Mi Notebook will be powered by 10th generation Intel Core processors. Also Read - Asus launches new TUF series laptops and ROG series desktops in India; goes all AMD

HP 14s, HP Pavilion X360 14 notebooks launched in India with 4G LTE connectivity

Also Read

HP 14s, HP Pavilion X360 14 notebooks launched in India with 4G LTE connectivity

Initial rumors hinted at Mi Notebook being a rebranded RedmiBook 13 for the Indian market. However, Xiaomi is claiming today’s event is a global launch, so we could see new models altogether. The company has also hinted at these laptops being not as cheap as its Redmi smartphones. The Mi Notebook might debut with a starting price of Rs 45,000. The thin design, latest processor and discrete graphics will make it a great choice in the segment. Check out our detailed look at what to expect from Mi Notebook here.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 11, 2020 8:03 AM IST

