Xiaomi is set to launch the Mi Notebook in India today. The Chinese smartphone maker is gearing up to foray into a brand new category in the country. After disrupting the smartphone and smart TV market, Xiaomi could disrupt the laptop market next. It is expected to launch two new laptops available in four different configurations at the event today. The announcements could be a big blow for incumbents like HP, Dell and Lenovo.

Xiaomi Mi Notebook India Launch: Livestream and what to expect

Xiaomi Mi Notebook launch in India is scheduled for 12:00PM IST. The launch event will be streamed live on Xiaomi's social media platforms including YouTube. You can also watch the event live via the video embedded below. Xiaomi's rivals are already cognizant of the possibility that Mi Notebook will disrupt the market. As a countermeasure, Lenovo announced the IdeaPad Slim 3 lineup in the country yesterday.

The leading smartphone maker in the country is teasing the launch as an "Epic" announcement. We are expecting to see two laptops named Mi Notebook and Mi Notebook Horizon Edition. Both the laptops are expected to feature 14-inch displays with the latter offering extremely thin bezels. We are looking at over 90 percent screen-to-body ratio on these models. Xiaomi has already confirmed that Mi Notebook will be powered by 10th generation Intel Core processors.

Initial rumors hinted at Mi Notebook being a rebranded RedmiBook 13 for the Indian market. However, Xiaomi is claiming today’s event is a global launch, so we could see new models altogether. The company has also hinted at these laptops being not as cheap as its Redmi smartphones. The Mi Notebook might debut with a starting price of Rs 45,000. The thin design, latest processor and discrete graphics will make it a great choice in the segment. Check out our detailed look at what to expect from Mi Notebook here.