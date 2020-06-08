comscore Xiaomi Mi Notebook India launch on June 11: What to expect | BGR India
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Xiaomi Mi Notebook India launch on June 11: Here's what we know so far
News

Xiaomi Mi Notebook India launch on June 11: Here's what we know so far

Laptops

Xiaomi is expected to launch four models as part of Mi Notebook lineup in India on June 11. These models will differ in terms of performance and price.

  • Published: June 8, 2020 1:08 PM IST
Xiaomi Mi NoteBook Horizon Edition retail package

Xiaomi is set to launch a new laptop in India on June 11. With the Mi Notebook lineup, Xiaomi will enter a new product segment and challenge incumbent players such as Lenovo, HP and Dell. However, this battle is not expected to be fought in the same way that Xiaomi did in the smartphone segment. In fact, the Mi Notebook from Xiaomi is tipped to be priced in the same range as its rivals. However, it might have better price to performance ratio. Ahead of the launch, Xiaomi has been teasing some details and here’s what we know so far. Also Read - Mi Notebook officially confirmed to launch with Intel's 10th gen Core i7 processor

Xiaomi Mi Notebook and Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Xiaomi is expected to launch two models called Mi Notebook and Mi Notebook Horizon Edition on June 11. The difference between the two models is likely to come down to CPU and GPU powering them. A leaked report claims that Xiaomi will launch a total of four models as part of Mi Notebook lineup. All the models will be powered by 10th generation Intel Core processors and likely to come in metallic grey finish. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi NoteBook eco-friendly packaging out; Horizon Edition with 14-inch screen, SSD, and more

Mi Notebook: 14-inch display

The teasers suggest that Mi Notebook and Mi Notebook Horizon Edition will feature a 14-inch display. In the case of Horizon Edition, the 14-inch display is tipped to have thin bezels surrounding it. The 14-inch display will output Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and offers 91 percent screen-to-body ratio. With the 14-inch design, Xiaomi is expected to compete against Lenovo ThinkBook, Dell Inspiron and HP Pavilion lineup in India. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Notebook teased with thin bezels and 'highest' screen-to-body ratio

Intel Inside

As mentioned earlier, the Mi Notebook will be powered by 10th generation Intel Core Mobile platform. The laptop is expected to get Intel Core i5 while the Horizon Edition might use a more powerful Core i7 chipset. The standard model is rumored to come with 256GB storage while the premium model could get 512GB SSD storage. The Horizon Edition is expected to pack NVIDIA GeForce MX350 graphics while the regular model will rely on MX250 graphics.

Xiaomi Mi Notebook teased with thin bezels and 'highest' screen-to-body ratio

Also Read

Xiaomi Mi Notebook teased with thin bezels and 'highest' screen-to-body ratio

Battery Life and Expected Price

Xiaomi is teasing all day battery life with the Mi Notebook lineup. As a result, one can expect the laptop to last for up to 10 hours on a single charge. It is likely to use a 65W adapter and support 1C charging, which will add 50 percent juice in less than 35 minutes. The laptop is expected to start at Rs 45,000 or higher when it becomes official. We won’t be surprised if they are in the above Rs 50,000 price segment.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: June 8, 2020 1:08 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite launched in India; Everything we know
News
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite launched in India; Everything we know
Oppo Reno 4 4G gets certified in Thailand by NBTC

News

Oppo Reno 4 4G gets certified in Thailand by NBTC

iQOO 3 Volcanic Orange color variant to launch soon in India

News

iQOO 3 Volcanic Orange color variant to launch soon in India

Xiaomi Mi Notebook India launch on June 11: What to expect

Laptops

Xiaomi Mi Notebook India launch on June 11: What to expect

OnePlus Smart TV with budget price to launch in India on July 2

Smart TVs

OnePlus Smart TV with budget price to launch in India on July 2

Most Popular

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z review

Realme Watch Review

Redmi Earbuds S Review

Infinix Hot 9, Hot 9 Pro review

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G Review

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite launched in India; Everything we know

Oppo Reno 4 4G gets certified in Thailand by NBTC

iQOO 3 Volcanic Orange color variant to launch soon in India

Vivo Y50 India launch set for June 10: Expected specs, price

OnePlus to now release monthly open beta builds

Work from home: Best wireless headphones under Rs 5,000

What is Jio Platforms?

BYJU's takes kindergarten online with its Early Learn app

Work from home: Essential gadgets to maintain productivity

Top smartphones under Rs 20,000 in June 2020

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mi Notebook India launch on June 11: What to expect

Laptops

Xiaomi Mi Notebook India launch on June 11: What to expect
Flipkart TV Days: Deals on Mi 4X TV, Motorola 4K Smart TV

Deals

Flipkart TV Days: Deals on Mi 4X TV, Motorola 4K Smart TV
OnePlus leads brand loyalty numbers in India

News

OnePlus leads brand loyalty numbers in India
Lenovo launches Chromebook 3 with 11-inch display: Check price

Laptops

Lenovo launches Chromebook 3 with 11-inch display: Check price
Xiaomi Redmi 9 full specifications, colors and price listed online

News

Xiaomi Redmi 9 full specifications, colors and price listed online

हिंदी समाचार

10 जून को बिक्री के लिए आएगा Vivo Y50! जानिए क्या हैं स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

लॉन्चिंग से पहले लीक हुई OPPO A11k की कीमत, रेडमी और रियलमी को देगा टक्कर

OnePlus 8 स्मार्टफोन की सेल आज, बॉयर्स को इस तरह मिलेगा 2,000 रुपये का डिस्काउंट

बजट गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन Realme Narzo 10 की सेल आज दोपहर 12 बजे Flipkart पर, जानें फीचर्स

5000mAh बैटरी और क्वार्ड कैमरा वाले Infinix Hot 9 Pro स्मार्टफोन को 9,499 में खरीदें, Flipkart पर सेल आज 12 बजे

Latest Videos

Weekly News Roundup

News

Weekly News Roundup
Top smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India right now

Features

Top smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India right now
Realme Watch Review: Its all about the form

Reviews

Realme Watch Review: Its all about the form
Tips on how to buy camera body

Features

Tips on how to buy camera body

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite launched in India; Everything we know
News
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite launched in India; Everything we know
Oppo Reno 4 4G gets certified in Thailand by NBTC

News

Oppo Reno 4 4G gets certified in Thailand by NBTC
iQOO 3 Volcanic Orange color variant to launch soon in India

News

iQOO 3 Volcanic Orange color variant to launch soon in India
Vivo Y50 India launch set for June 10: Expected specs, price

News

Vivo Y50 India launch set for June 10: Expected specs, price
OnePlus to now release monthly open beta builds

News

OnePlus to now release monthly open beta builds