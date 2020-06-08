Xiaomi Mi Notebook India launch on June 11: What to expect

Xiaomi is set to launch a new laptop in India on June 11. With the Mi Notebook lineup, Xiaomi will enter a new product segment and challenge incumbent players such as Lenovo, HP and Dell. However, this battle is not expected to be fought in the same way that Xiaomi did in the smartphone segment. In fact, the Mi Notebook from Xiaomi is tipped to be priced in the same range as its rivals. However, it might have better price to performance ratio. Ahead of the launch, Xiaomi has been teasing some details and here’s what we know so far. Also Read - Mi Notebook officially confirmed to launch with Intel's 10th gen Core i7 processor

Xiaomi Mi Notebook and Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Xiaomi is expected to launch two models called Mi Notebook and Mi Notebook Horizon Edition on June 11. The difference between the two models is likely to come down to CPU and GPU powering them. A leaked report claims that Xiaomi will launch a total of four models as part of Mi Notebook lineup. All the models will be powered by 10th generation Intel Core processors and likely to come in metallic grey finish. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi NoteBook eco-friendly packaging out; Horizon Edition with 14-inch screen, SSD, and more

Mi Notebook: 14-inch display

The teasers suggest that Mi Notebook and Mi Notebook Horizon Edition will feature a 14-inch display. In the case of Horizon Edition, the 14-inch display is tipped to have thin bezels surrounding it. The 14-inch display will output Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and offers 91 percent screen-to-body ratio. With the 14-inch design, Xiaomi is expected to compete against Lenovo ThinkBook, Dell Inspiron and HP Pavilion lineup in India. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Notebook teased with thin bezels and 'highest' screen-to-body ratio

Intel Inside

As mentioned earlier, the Mi Notebook will be powered by 10th generation Intel Core Mobile platform. The laptop is expected to get Intel Core i5 while the Horizon Edition might use a more powerful Core i7 chipset. The standard model is rumored to come with 256GB storage while the premium model could get 512GB SSD storage. The Horizon Edition is expected to pack NVIDIA GeForce MX350 graphics while the regular model will rely on MX250 graphics.

Battery Life and Expected Price

Xiaomi is teasing all day battery life with the Mi Notebook lineup. As a result, one can expect the laptop to last for up to 10 hours on a single charge. It is likely to use a 65W adapter and support 1C charging, which will add 50 percent juice in less than 35 minutes. The laptop is expected to start at Rs 45,000 or higher when it becomes official. We won’t be surprised if they are in the above Rs 50,000 price segment.