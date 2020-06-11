Xiaomi Mi NoteBook series laptops launched in India

Xiaomi just launched the Mi NoteBook series of high-end laptops in India. The launch saw the brand launch two new laptops with four variants. These are the Mi NoteBook and Mi NoteBook Horizon edition. Both the laptops feature 14-inch displays and thin bezels with over 90 percent screen-to-body ratio.

The laptops are powered by 10th gen Intel Core processors. Instead of competing in the budget segment, the Xiaomi Mi NoteBook laptops will compete with other high-end ultrabooks by brands like Asus, HP, Acer and Dell. The series will be the first laptops by Xiaomi in the Indian market. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Band 5 launched with NFC payment support and updated fitness tracking features: Price, Specifications

Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition specifications

The laptop features a 14-inch display with Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and a 91 percent screen-to-body ratio. This is encased in the footprint of a 13-inch laptop. The Anti-glare display is easy to watch at under direct light, even from the sun. The Mi NoteBook Horizon Edition will also be powered by a 10th generation Intel Core i7 1051U processor with Intel Hyper-Threading technology and will come paired with 8GB DDR4 RAM. There is also an Nvidia GeForce MX350 GPU unit. The Mi NoteBook will also have 512GB SSD storage and will come with the latest Windows 10. Also Read - Xiaomi launches Bluetooth Headset Pro: Price, features, design and more

The laptop itself has a sleek and lightweight yet tough design. It features a well-balanced weight distribution, allowing you to open it with a single finger. There are also stereo speakers on the laptop, along with two USB 3.1 ports and one USB 2.0 port, along with HDMI, 3.5mm and USB Type-C ports. It weighs just 1.35 Kgs. It will feature a big 46 Wh battery with 65W charger.

Mi NoteBook 14 specifications

Xiaomi also launched the standard Mi NoteBook 14 in India. The laptop features a 14-inch display with Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and a 91 percent screen-to-body ratio. The laptop will also be powered by a 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor and be available in three variants. Two of these variants will feature Intel UHD graphics with 256GB and 512GB storage, and a higher-end third variant will feature Nvidia GeForce MX250 graphics

Pricing

The Mi NoteBook 14 is priced in India starting at an inaugural price of Rs 41,999 for the 256GB variant, Rs 44,999 for the 512GB variant, and Rs 47,999 for the 512GB variant with Nvidia Graphics. Meanwhile, the Horizon Edition is priced starting at Rs 54,999 for the i5 variant and Rs 59,999 for the i7 variant. All customers who buy one of the laptops with an HDFC bank card in the next month will get a cashback of Rs 2,000. Both laptops will start selling next week on June 17 on Xiaomi’s online platforms.