Smartphone and electronics giant Xiaomi has just announced its latest laptop, the Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro 15 (2020). The company shared all the details regarding the pricing, availability, specifications, and more during the announcement. This launch comes just hours after the company launched its much anticipated Mi NoteBook 14 lineup in the Indian market. Similar to the NoteBook 14 in India, the Notebook Pro 15 comes with 10th generation Intel chips. The company also added Nvidia GeForce MX350 GPU for GPU intensive tasks. Let’s check out everything we know regarding the Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro 15 here including pricing and availability. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 9A likely spotted with 4,900mAh battery, 10W charging, and MIUI 12

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro 15 (2020) launched; details

According to the official Mi Notebook Pro 15 (2020) listing page, the device will be available in two different variants. The first one features 10th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU along with 8GB RAM and 512GB storage. Moving to the second variant, we get 10th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage. Both the devices will come with GeForce MX350 GPU and an identical design. It is worth noting that the laptop is only available in the Chinese market. We are not sure if the company plans to bring this to the Indian market. Also Read - Mi Notebook 14 vs HP 14s vs Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 vs Dell Inspirion 14: Price in India, specs compared

The company has priced the i5 variant at 5,999 RMB or Rs 64,200. i5 variant is also available at a time-limited discount for 5,699 RMB or Rs 61,111. The second one with i7 variant at 6,999 RMB or Rs 74,900. It is available on Mi.com, and other Chinese online retail websites including JD.com, Youpin, and more. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi NoteBook, Mi NoteBook Horizon Edition laptops launched in India; check details

Talking about other features, the Mi Notebook Pro 15 (2020) comes with a 15.6-inch display with FHD resolution. It will also feature dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.0, a 3.5mm audio socket, two USB Type-C ports, an HDMI port, and two USB Type-A ports. Xiaomi has also added an SD card slot along with two 2.5W speakers with support for Dolby Audio Premium. Last but not the least, the device will sport a 60WHr battery with a back-lit keyboard.