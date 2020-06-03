Xiaomi will launch the Mi Notebook as its first laptop in the Indian market on June 11. Ahead of the launch, the reports have indicated that it will be a rebranded RedmiBook 13. While Xiaomi has not given out any indication or details; the company has started teasing key features. One of the features being prominently teased by the company is the display of this upcoming laptop. Xiaomi calls it Horizon Display and the laptop is being dubbed as India 1st Notebook by the company. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Notebook will launch in India on June 11; likely to be rebranded RedmiBook 13

In a tweet yesterday, Manu Kumar Jain, MD of Xiaomi India, shared a teaser of the notebook. The tweet also claims that we are looking at the global debut of the Mi NoteBook next week. This begs the question of whether it is just a rebranded RedmiBook 13 or a completely new model. In China, the RedmiBook 13 is one of the newest laptops from the company right now. It only makes sense for Xiaomi to bring it to the Indian market. Also Read - RedmiBook 13 to be rebranded Xiaomi laptop in India; launch tipped for June 11

Xiaomi Mi Notebook teaser video hints at thin bezel design

“Seeing the bigger picture in a compact Notebook? That’s epic! This #MiNotebook has one of the highest screen to body ratio you would have ever seen. Mi fans, I’m really excited to unveil this #India1st Notebook to all of you. Global Debut on June 11 @ 12PM. #Xiaomi,” Manu Jain wrote in his tweet. Also Read - RedmiBook 13 with 10th-gen Intel Core processor launched: Price, features

Seeing the bigger picture in a compact Notebook? That’s epic! This #MiNotebook has one of the highest screen to body ratio you would have ever seen. Mi fans, I’m really excited to unveil this #India1st Notebook to all of you. Global Debut on June 11 @ 12PM.#Xiaomi❤️ pic.twitter.com/ahuZaMcliF — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) June 2, 2020

The RedmiBook 13 features a 13.3-inch Full HD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. It has 4.65mm thin bezels surrounding the display and a screen-to-body ratio of 89 percent. This is a 250 nits display with 178-degree wide viewing angle and anti-glare coating. We are expecting the Mi Notebook to be available in two variants. The base model is likely to use 10th generation Intel Core i5 chipset while the step up option will get Core i7 chipset. It is likely to come with 8GB of RAM and 512GB SATA SSD storage.

There will be discrete graphics in the form of NVIDIA GeForce MX250 with 2GB GDDR5 memory. The RedmiBook 13 comes in moonlight silver color but the Xiaomi Mi Notebook teaser looks like Space Grey color. We are expecting to see a 40Wh battery with 65W power adapter and support for 1C charging. There are two USB 3.1 ports, one HDMI 1.4 and 3.5mm headphone jack on RedmiBook 13. Xiaomi has said that Mi Notebook won’t be cheaper like its smartphones. It is expected to start at Rs 45,000 or higher when it becomes official.