Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G laptop with 120Hz screen launched in India

Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G laptop with 120Hz screen launched: Price, specifications

The new Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G laptop comes with a premium design, using aluminium alloy just like the MacBook, and a 120Hz 2.5K display.

Xiaomi today launched two new products to expand its laptop and smart television lineups in India. The laptop, particularly, comes across as one of the few ones that feature a high refresh-rate display. The Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G is the company’s latest laptop to come with a 120Hz screen, targeted at gamers. Additionally, it also has a dedicated graphics card. But those who do not want that can go for a slightly toned-down Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120 that also has a 120Hz screen. Also Read - Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G, Smart TV X Series launch set for August 30

The new Xiaomi laptops come with a premium design, using aluminium alloy just like the MacBook. Both laptops are also very sleek, which means you do not get a lot of ports on them. But if a USB-C port, a USB-A port, an HDMI 2.0 port, and a Thunderbolt 4 port are all that you need, the Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G is a good option. I will talk about more specifications of the laptop but let us get the price and availability details out of our way first.

Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G and NoteBook Pro 120 price in India

The Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G is a premium laptop that costs Rs 74,999. It comes in a single silver colour and will be available from the Xiaomi India website and Amazon from September 20. The Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120, which lacks the dedicated GPU, costs Rs 69,999 and has the same colour option.

The Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G is a new option for gamers. While it has all the features important for working from home, it can be a good gaming companion. Making that possible are the 120Hz display and a dedicated Nvidia graphics card. The NoteBook Pro 120G has  14-inch 2.5K display that uses the Mi TrueLife technology for better colours. Xiaomi claims the display supports 100 percent sRGB colour gamut, DC dimming, and blue-light protection. The screen has an aspect ratio of 16:10.

You get a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 Alder Lake H45 processor with 8 cores and 12 threads inside the Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G. Paired with a dedicated Nvidia GeForce MX550 GPU, the laptop can handle most games. It still isn’t a full-fledged gaming laptop, so you might want to keep your expectations low. There is 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB PCIe Gen 1 NVMe SSD on the laptop. The laptop has a backlit keyboard without the number keys. Powering it is a 56Wh battery that supports 100W fast charging. You get Windows 11 out of the box.

The Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120 is entirely the same as the NoteBook Pro 120G except that it does not have the dedicated Nvidia graphics card. Instead, it has integrated Intel UHD Graphics.

  • Published Date: August 30, 2022 1:29 PM IST
