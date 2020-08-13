Redmi G gaming laptop specifications revealed by Xiaomi

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi is all set to launch its first gaming laptop, the Redmi G, in China on August 14. The Chinese tech giant teased the design of the Redmi G gaming laptop yesterday. Today, the company has released a few promotional posters revealing some of the laptop’s specifications as well as features. Also Read - Xiaomi launches Mi For India initiative to distribute 2,500 phones to COVID-19 affected children

The Redmi G laptop will feature a 16.1-inch Full HD display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. The screen also covers 100 percent of the sRGB color gamut. The laptop will be powered by the latest 10th generation Core i7 processor. This is expected to be paired with the Nvidia GTX 16 series in the lower variants and the Nvidea RTX series in the high-end model.

As mentioned above, Xiaomi also teased the design of the device yesterday. The teasers revealed an all-black laptop with a matte finish. It looks to have thin bezels on the left and right sides. The chin however looks quite thick. The laptop is expected to feature large vents for cooling as well as a full-sized keyboard with a large touchpad. The teasers also point towards a 3.5mm headphone jack and USB-A ports.

Earlier this year, Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi launched a slew of laptops, namely the RedmiBook 14 II, RedmiBook 14 Pro, and RedmiBook 13 Ryzen Edition. Redmi also launched the RedmiBook 16 laptop with a 46Wh battery, Intel’s latest 10th generation processor, and 65W USB-C fast charging. The device has a screen-to-body ratio of 90 percent and a 16.1-inch Full HD display. It is priced starting at RMB 4,999 (roughly Rs 53,440).