comscore Redmi G gaming laptop specifications revealed by Xiaomi | BGR India
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Redmi G gaming laptop specifications revealed, set for August 14 launch
News

Redmi G gaming laptop specifications revealed, set for August 14 launch

Laptops

The Redmi G laptop will feature a 16.1-inch Full HD display. It will be powered by the latest 10th generation Core i7 processor.

  • Published: August 13, 2020 9:10 PM IST
Redmi gaming laptop

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi is all set to launch its first gaming laptop, the Redmi G, in China on August 14. The Chinese tech giant teased the design of the Redmi G gaming laptop yesterday. Today, the company has released a few promotional posters revealing some of the laptop’s specifications as well as features. Also Read - Xiaomi launches Mi For India initiative to distribute 2,500 phones to COVID-19 affected children

The Redmi G laptop will feature a 16.1-inch Full HD display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. The screen also covers 100 percent of the sRGB color gamut. The laptop will be powered by the latest 10th generation Core i7 processor. This is expected to be paired with the Nvidia GTX 16 series in the lower variants and the Nvidea RTX series in the high-end model. Also Read - MIUI 12 in India coming to these Redmi Note, Mi series phones: Check if your phone is eligible

Watch: Redmi Note 9 Camera Review

As mentioned above, Xiaomi also teased the design of the device yesterday. The teasers revealed an all-black laptop with a matte finish. It looks to have thin bezels on the left and right sides. The chin however looks quite thick. The laptop is expected to feature large vents for cooling as well as a full-sized keyboard with a large touchpad. The teasers also point towards a 3.5mm headphone jack and USB-A ports. Also Read - Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Review: A turning point for laptops

Redmi K30 Ultra, Mi 10 Ultra exclusive to China, not launching globally with rebranding

Also Read

Redmi K30 Ultra, Mi 10 Ultra exclusive to China, not launching globally with rebranding

Earlier this year, Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi launched a slew of laptops, namely the RedmiBook 14 II, RedmiBook 14 Pro, and RedmiBook 13 Ryzen Edition. Redmi also launched the RedmiBook 16 laptop with a 46Wh battery, Intel’s latest 10th generation processor, and 65W USB-C fast charging. The device has a screen-to-body ratio of 90 percent and a 16.1-inch Full HD display. It is priced starting at RMB 4,999 (roughly Rs 53,440).

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 13, 2020 9:10 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Redmi G gaming laptop specifications revealed by Xiaomi
Laptops
Redmi G gaming laptop specifications revealed by Xiaomi
Asus ROG Phone 3 Review: Best in its class

Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 Review: Best in its class

How to check deleted messages on WhatsApp?

How To

How to check deleted messages on WhatsApp?

Shroud returns to Twitch bringing in half a million viewers

Gaming

Shroud returns to Twitch bringing in half a million viewers

Apple iPhone 12 camera optics on schedule, says supplier

News

Apple iPhone 12 camera optics on schedule, says supplier

Most Popular

Asus ROG Phone 3 Review: Best in its class

Infinix Snokor iRocker Earbuds Review

OnePlus Buds Review

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Review

Realme 6i Review

Apple iPhone 12 camera optics on schedule, says supplier

Vivo S1 Prime launched in Myanmar with quad rear cameras

Infinix Smart 5 launched with 5,000mAh battery: Price, specifications

Xiaomi launches Mi For India Independence Day initiative with Teach For India

iOS 14 will let users protect their precise location data

PUBG Mobile: Erangel 2.0 hits beta version of the game

Top 5 Games that support 90hz refresh rate

Why micro-credit is what India needs right now

How to permanently delete Google account?

OnePlus: Siddhant Narayan talks customer-centricity

Related Topics

Related Stories

Redmi G gaming laptop specifications revealed by Xiaomi

Laptops

Redmi G gaming laptop specifications revealed by Xiaomi
20 हजार रुपये की रेंज में ये हैं 5 बेस्ट स्मार्टफोन

फीचर

20 हजार रुपये की रेंज में ये हैं 5 बेस्ट स्मार्टफोन
Xiaomi launches Mi For India Independence Day initiative with Teach For India

News

Xiaomi launches Mi For India Independence Day initiative with Teach For India
MIUI 12 in India coming to these Redmi Note, Mi series phones:

News

MIUI 12 in India coming to these Redmi Note, Mi series phones:
Redmi K30 Ultra, Mi 10 Ultra exclusive to Chinese market

News

Redmi K30 Ultra, Mi 10 Ultra exclusive to Chinese market

हिंदी समाचार

देख रहे हैं iPhone 12 सीरीज की लॉन्चिंग की राह, तो करना पड़ सकता है लंबा इंतजार

'मेक इन इंडिया' Samsung Galaxy Note 20 ने मचाया धमाल, 5 लाख से ज्यादा स्मार्टफोन्स हुए प्री-बुक

Nokia 2.4 स्मार्टफोन दो वेरिएंट हो सकता है लॉन्च, जानिए क्या होंगे खास फीचर

BSNL ने दोबारा लॉन्च किया धमाकेदार ब्रॉडबैंड प्लान, मिलेगा 400GB डाटा का लाभ

HTC Desire 20 Pro हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए क्या है कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Latest Videos

PUBG Mobile: Erangel 2.0 hits beta version of the game

Features

PUBG Mobile: Erangel 2.0 hits beta version of the game
Top 5 Games that support 90hz refresh rate

Features

Top 5 Games that support 90hz refresh rate
Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

News

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000
Realme 6i Camera Review

Reviews

Realme 6i Camera Review

News

Apple iPhone 12 camera optics on schedule, says supplier
News
Apple iPhone 12 camera optics on schedule, says supplier
Vivo S1 Prime launched in Myanmar with quad rear cameras

News

Vivo S1 Prime launched in Myanmar with quad rear cameras
Infinix Smart 5 launched with 5,000mAh battery: Price, specifications

News

Infinix Smart 5 launched with 5,000mAh battery: Price, specifications
Xiaomi launches Mi For India Independence Day initiative with Teach For India

News

Xiaomi launches Mi For India Independence Day initiative with Teach For India
iOS 14 will let users protect their precise location data

News

iOS 14 will let users protect their precise location data

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno 4 Pro
Oppo Reno 4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers