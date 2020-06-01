RedmiBook 13 to be rebranded Xiaomi laptop in India

Xiaomi is set to launch its first laptop in India this month. A new report claims that Xiaomi RedmiBook 13 will debut on June 11 in the country. It further notes that the first Xiaomi laptop will be a rebranded RedmiBook 13 and will be sold under the Mi brand in India. Xiaomi has been teasing its entry into the laptop market for a few weeks now. It seems we will finally see what it has in-store next week. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Laptop India launch teased by MD Manu Kumar Jain

The launch date first reported by 91mobiles cites Ishan Agarwal as the source. The report also includes marketing material being used by Xiaomi to promote the device in India. It suggests that Xiaomi is preparing to launch the RedmiBook 13 from December 2019 and not the newer model launched last week. While Xiaomi is promoting its entry into the laptop market; there is no official word on the name or launch date just yet.

Xiaomi RedmiBook 13 India launch: Expected Features

The teaser images shared by Agarwal with 91mobiles confirm thin-bezel design and Intel processor. Xiaomi has also confirmed that its first laptop in the country won't be as affordable as Redmi smartphones. The teasers highlight sleek design and a display with thinner bezels. The Chinese company is also teasing 1C charging on social media but specifications have not been confirmed or revealed by the company just yet.

RedmiBook 13 was launched in December 2019 in China with a starting price of RMB 4,199 (around Rs 44,500) for the base model. This particular variant comes equipped with an Intel Core i5 chipset. The model with Core i7 processor was introduced with a price tag of RMB 5,199 (around Rs 54,900). It definitely seems like Xiaomi’s first laptop will compete with Flipkart’s Falkon Aerbook in terms of price and key features. As the name implies, the RedmiBook 13 will feature a 13.3-inch display with Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels.

We are looking at 10th generation Intel Core processors with options for 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD storage. There will also be an option for 2GB discrete NVIDIA GeForce MX250 graphics card. The laptop will house a 40Whr cell with 65W power adapter and support for 1C charging. This will help reach 50 percent charge in less than 35 minutes. Xiaomi claims 11 hours of video playback on a single charge. It will run Windows 10 Home Edition with two USB 3.1 ports, one HDMI port, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0 and 3.5mm audio jack.