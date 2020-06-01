comscore RedmiBook 13 to be rebranded Xiaomi laptop in India | BGR India
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • RedmiBook 13 to be rebranded Xiaomi laptop in India; launch tipped for June 11
News

RedmiBook 13 to be rebranded Xiaomi laptop in India; launch tipped for June 11

Laptops

Xiaomi has been teasing the launch of its first laptop in India for few weeks now. A new report suggests that it will be a rebranded RedmiBook 13 for the Indian market.

  • Published: June 1, 2020 9:29 AM IST
redmibook-13-china-launch Xiaomi

Xiaomi is set to launch its first laptop in India this month. A new report claims that Xiaomi RedmiBook 13 will debut on June 11 in the country. It further notes that the first Xiaomi laptop will be a rebranded RedmiBook 13 and will be sold under the Mi brand in India. Xiaomi has been teasing its entry into the laptop market for a few weeks now. It seems we will finally see what it has in-store next week. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Laptop India launch teased by MD Manu Kumar Jain

The launch date first reported by 91mobiles cites Ishan Agarwal as the source. The report also includes marketing material being used by Xiaomi to promote the device in India. It suggests that Xiaomi is preparing to launch the RedmiBook 13 from December 2019 and not the newer model launched last week. While Xiaomi is promoting its entry into the laptop market; there is no official word on the name or launch date just yet. Also Read - Xiaomi set to launch Redmi or Mi laptops in India soon: All you need to know

Xiaomi RedmiBook 13 India launch: Expected Features

The teaser images shared by Agarwal with 91mobiles confirm thin-bezel design and Intel processor. Xiaomi has also confirmed that its first laptop in the country won’t be as affordable as Redmi smartphones. The teasers highlight sleek design and a display with thinner bezels. The Chinese company is also teasing 1C charging on social media but specifications have not been confirmed or revealed by the company just yet. Also Read - RedmiBook 13 with 10th-gen Intel Core processor launched: Price, features

Photo: 91mobiles

RedmiBook 13 was launched in December 2019 in China with a starting price of RMB 4,199 (around Rs 44,500) for the base model. This particular variant comes equipped with an Intel Core i5 chipset. The model with Core i7 processor was introduced with a price tag of RMB 5,199 (around Rs 54,900). It definitely seems like Xiaomi’s first laptop will compete with Flipkart’s Falkon Aerbook in terms of price and key features. As the name implies, the RedmiBook 13 will feature a 13.3-inch display with Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels.

Xiaomi details Redmi's phone plus strategy and hints at products beyond smartphones

Also Read

Xiaomi details Redmi's phone plus strategy and hints at products beyond smartphones

We are looking at 10th generation Intel Core processors with options for 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD storage. There will also be an option for 2GB discrete NVIDIA GeForce MX250 graphics card. The laptop will house a 40Whr cell with 65W power adapter and support for 1C charging. This will help reach 50 percent charge in less than 35 minutes. Xiaomi claims 11 hours of video playback on a single charge. It will run Windows 10 Home Edition with two USB 3.1 ports, one HDMI port, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0 and 3.5mm audio jack.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: June 1, 2020 9:29 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

RedmiBook 13 to be rebranded Xiaomi laptop in India
Laptops
RedmiBook 13 to be rebranded Xiaomi laptop in India
Xiaomi Mi Band 5 launch confirmed for June 11 in China

Wearables

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 launch confirmed for June 11 in China

Night Vision that allows your phone to see in darkness

News

Night Vision that allows your phone to see in darkness

Facebook launches Collab app for making 15 second videos

News

Facebook launches Collab app for making 15 second videos

Apple gives Indian man $1,00,000 for discovering vulnerability

News

Apple gives Indian man $1,00,000 for discovering vulnerability

Most Popular

Redmi Earbuds S Review

Infinix Hot 9, Hot 9 Pro review

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G Review

Realme Narzo 10A Review

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Review

Night Vision that allows your phone to see in darkness

Facebook launches Collab app for making 15 second videos

Apple gives Indian man $1,00,000 for discovering vulnerability

Google makes it easier to share location on Maps

OnePlus 6 and 6T get stable Oxygen 10.3.4 update: Check details

Tips on how to buy camera body

How to get started in photography

All about buying lenses

Guide to Camera Settings & Functions

Technology or apps to learn new things during lockdown

Related Topics

Related Stories

RedmiBook 13 to be rebranded Xiaomi laptop in India

Laptops

RedmiBook 13 to be rebranded Xiaomi laptop in India
Best Phone Under 20000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 20000 to buy in 2020
Best Mobile under 30000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Mobile under 30000 in India in 2020
Best Phone Under 40000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 40000 to buy in 2020
Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 to buy in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 स्मार्टबैंड 11 जून को होगा लॉन्च, ये होगी स्पेसिफिकेशंस, फीचर्स

OnePlus 8 स्मार्टफोन 4 जून को सेल पर आएगा, 2 हजार रुपये का मिलेगा डिस्काउंट

Samsung Galaxy स्मार्टफोन बिना पासवर्ड किसी भी WiFi नेटवर्क से होंगे कनेक्ट

Samsung Galaxy M01 और Galaxy M11 स्मार्टफोन 2 जून को होंगे लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और खूबियां

Honor का धमाकेदार सर्विस ऑफर, फ्री में करवा पाएंगे स्क्रीन और बैटरी रिप्लेसमेंट

Latest Videos

Tips on how to buy camera body

Features

Tips on how to buy camera body
Realme X3 SuperZoom, Redmi 10X, Samsung Exynos 880, OnePlus 8 sale and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Realme X3 SuperZoom, Redmi 10X, Samsung Exynos 880, OnePlus 8 sale and more: Weekly News Roundup
How to get started in photography

Features

How to get started in photography
All about buying lenses

Features

All about buying lenses

News

Night Vision that allows your phone to see in darkness
News
Night Vision that allows your phone to see in darkness
Facebook launches Collab app for making 15 second videos

News

Facebook launches Collab app for making 15 second videos
Apple gives Indian man $1,00,000 for discovering vulnerability

News

Apple gives Indian man $1,00,000 for discovering vulnerability
Google makes it easier to share location on Maps

News

Google makes it easier to share location on Maps
OnePlus 6 and 6T get stable Oxygen 10.3.4 update: Check details

News

OnePlus 6 and 6T get stable Oxygen 10.3.4 update: Check details