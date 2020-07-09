comscore RedmiBook 14 II laptops launched in 4 storage variants | BGR India
Xiaomi RedmiBook 14 II laptops launched in China in four storage variants

The Xiaomi RedmiBook 14 II laptops feature Intel Core i5/i7 10th-gen processors, up to 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage.

  Published: July 9, 2020 3:36 PM IST
After launching the Mi Notebook 14 series in India, Xiaomi also recently launched the RedmiBook 16 series in home-country China. Along with the RedmiBook 16, the brand also launched four variants of the RedmiBook 14 II laptops in China as well. The RedmiBook laptops feature Core i5 and Core i7 processors and come in multiple storage configurations. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 coming to India in coming days; may launch in third week of July

The RedmiBook 14 II series laptops are very much like the 16-series laptops except for one obvious difference, which is the screen size. Hence, they feature 14-inch FHD resolution display panels. The thin, lightweight laptops are powered by 10th gen intel processors. The laptop variants feature the Nvidia GeForce MX350 GPU along with 2GB GDDR5 RAM. There are multiple storage configurations available, up to 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage. Also Read - RedmiBook 16 with 10th gen Intel processors launched: All you need to know

The RedmiBook 14 II also gets a 40Whr battery and 65W charging via its USB-Type C port. The laptops weigh 1.3Kg and measure 203.1×320.51×16.85mm. Unline the grey color of its larger 16-inch counterpart, the 14-inch laptops will come in a silver color scheme. Also Read - Poco M2 Pro Review: A better version of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro?

The laptops come in four storage variants. The first Core i5/8GB RAM + 512GB storage variant is priced at CNY 4,699. This is roughly about Rs 50,200. The RedmiBook 14 II variant with Core i5/16GB RAM + 512GB storage costs CNY 4,999. This is about Rs 53,400.

Meanwhile, for more power, there are two more storage variants that feature Intel Core i7 10th gen processors. The first Core i7/8GB RAM + 512GB storage variant is priced at CNY 5,399. This is roughly about Rs 57,700. The RedmiBook 14 II variant with Core i7/16GB RAM + 512GB storage costs CNY 5,699. This is about Rs 57,700.

The Xiaomi RedmiBook II laptops will go on sale in China starting  July 15. There is no information on international availability yet. However, if we take into account the sales of the Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14 series in India, it is possible the brand will bring the new series here eventually.

  • Published Date: July 9, 2020 3:36 PM IST

