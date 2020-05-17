comscore Xiaomi RedmiBook 14 India launch tipped for June: Features and more
Xiaomi RedmiBook 14 India launch tipped for June: Specifications, expected price

Xiaomi is tipped to launch RedmiBook 14laptop in India in June this year. Read on to know more about it.

  • Published: May 17, 2020 5:30 PM IST
xiaomi redmibook 14

Xiaomi might finally launch its Redmi-branded laptop in India in a few weeks. It is tipped to launch Xiaomi RedmiBook 14 in India in June this year. Slashleaks claims that a person from inside the company confirmed this launch news. Last month, Xiaomi’s MD Manu Kumar Jain in an online meeting with retailers reportedly said that Redmi laptops will soon be launched in India.

So, the latest claim by the cited source could be true. The laptop is already available in China. So, if Xiaomi launches RedmiBook 14 in India, then the price could be under Rs 50,000. The Xiaomi RedmiBook 14 was launched in China with a starting price of RMB 3,999 (around Rs 42,720). This price is for the base model, which comes with 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage, and Intel Core i5 processor. It is important to note that the brand hasn’t yet officially confirmed the India launch of this Redmi laptop.

Xiaomi RedmiBook 14: Specifications, features

The laptop features metal unibody design and the overall texture and layers mimic the design of the MacBook Air. The processor is paired with NVIDIA MX250 graphics processor, which should be good enough for casual gaming. The laptop weighs only 1.5Kg and features a 14-inch display. Xiaomi has also added a modern standby system for an instant on and on-the-go performance. The laptop runs Windows 10 and comes pre-installed with Microsoft Office.

Xiaomi claims 10 hours of battery life and a built-in cooling system. The company is offering new 10th generation Intel Core processor family. There is an option to configure the laptop with either Core i5 or Core i7 models. There is 8GB RAM available as standard and option to choose either 256GB or 512GB SSD storage. The Core i5 model (512GB SSD storage) of the Xiaomi RedmiBook 14 is priced at RMB 4,499 (around Rs 48,060). The Core i7 model (512GB), on the other hand, is available for RMB 4,999 (around Rs 53,400).

  • Published Date: May 17, 2020 5:30 PM IST

हिंदी समाचार

Jio प्लेटफॉर्मस में 6,598 करोड़ रुपये निवेश करेगी जनरल अटलांटिक

शाओमी के अपकमिंग Redmi 10X स्मार्टफोन 8GB रैम और 256GB स्टोरेज के साथ होगा लॉन्च

Huawei P40 Lite 5G स्मार्टफोन 5 कैमरों और 4000mAh बैटरी के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

Moto G8 Power Lite स्मार्टफोन भारत में 21 मई को होगा लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Realme C2 और Realme C3 स्मार्टफोन महंगे हुए, जानें नई कीमत

