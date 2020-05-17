Xiaomi might finally launch its Redmi-branded laptop in India in a few weeks. It is tipped to launch Xiaomi RedmiBook 14 in India in June this year. Slashleaks claims that a person from inside the company confirmed this launch news. Last month, Xiaomi’s MD Manu Kumar Jain in an online meeting with retailers reportedly said that Redmi laptops will soon be launched in India.

So, the latest claim by the cited source could be true. The laptop is already available in China. So, if Xiaomi launches RedmiBook 14 in India, then the price could be under Rs 50,000. The Xiaomi RedmiBook 14 was launched in China with a starting price of RMB 3,999 (around Rs 42,720). This price is for the base model, which comes with 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage, and Intel Core i5 processor. It is important to note that the brand hasn’t yet officially confirmed the India launch of this Redmi laptop.

Xiaomi RedmiBook 14: Specifications, features

The laptop features metal unibody design and the overall texture and layers mimic the design of the MacBook Air. The processor is paired with NVIDIA MX250 graphics processor, which should be good enough for casual gaming. The laptop weighs only 1.5Kg and features a 14-inch display. Xiaomi has also added a modern standby system for an instant on and on-the-go performance. The laptop runs Windows 10 and comes pre-installed with Microsoft Office.

Xiaomi claims 10 hours of battery life and a built-in cooling system. The company is offering new 10th generation Intel Core processor family. There is an option to configure the laptop with either Core i5 or Core i7 models. There is 8GB RAM available as standard and option to choose either 256GB or 512GB SSD storage. The Core i5 model (512GB SSD storage) of the Xiaomi RedmiBook 14 is priced at RMB 4,499 (around Rs 48,060). The Core i7 model (512GB), on the other hand, is available for RMB 4,999 (around Rs 53,400).