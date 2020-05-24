comscore RedmiBook with Ryzen 4000 to sport 3 performance modes | BGR India
Xiaomi RedmiBook with AMD Ryzen 4000 series CPU to sport three performance modes

As the launch event approaches, a new set of information has just leaked online for the Xiaomi RedmiBook. Let’s check out the details regarding the upcoming AMD Ryzen 4000-powered notebook here.

  • Published: May 24, 2020 12:17 PM IST
Xiaomi RedmiBook 16 AMD Ryzen 4000 processor performance modes

Redmi, the sub-brand of consumer electronics giant Xiaomi is currently gearing up to launch its much anticipated Redmi 10X series. In addition, the company also planning to launch its latest smart TV lineup and a new notebook. Redmi is planning to launch the Redmi Smart TV X series and a new Windows 10-powered RedmiBook notebook. The company has already shared multiple teasers hinting at these products on its official Weibo account. Taking a look at past reports, the company will announce these products in a launch event on May 26, 2020. As the launch event approaches, a new set of information has just leaked online for the Xiaomi RedmiBook. Let’s check out the details regarding the upcoming AMD Ryzen 4000-powered notebook here. Also Read - RedmiBook laptop to come with AMD Ryzen 4000 processor

Xiaomi RedmiBook new details leaked; details

As per GizmoChina, it looks like Xiaomi is set to add three performance modes in the AMD Ryzen 4000-powered RedmiBook. According to a recent teaser on Weibo, users can easily switch between these modes with a simple keyboard shortcut. We have already seen a similar performance mode system in the recently launched Honor MagicBook Pro 2020. These modes include “Full Speed”, “Balanced”, and “Quiet” and users can use the Fn (Function) + K key combination to switch. Xiaomi revealed that these modes are aimed at gaming, office work, and regular home use respectively. Also Read - RedmiBook display details confirmed ahead of official May 26 launch

The teaser noted that the “Full Speed” mode increases the performance by 34.5 percent. Beyond this, Xiaomi also teased that the RedmiBook will feature a “next-generation” cooling system along with a large fan. The Windows 10-powered notebook will also likely feature a “coarse heat pipe” to dissipate the heat. Buyers will also get support for smart unlock using the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 and Mi Band 3. Also Read - Xiaomi RedmiBook 14 India launch tipped for June: Specifications, expected price

Past teasers have already revealed that the device will feature 7nm-based Zen 2 cores in AMD Ryzen 4000 CPU lineup. RedmiBook will also feature a 16.1-inch display with a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio and 100 percent sRGB color gamut coverage. Xiaomi also claims a 60 percent performance improvement with rumored Ryzen 7 4700U processor. Beyond this, users can also configure Ryzen 5 4500U processor on the upcoming notebook.

