With Realme launching its first laptop in the coming weeks, it was imperative that the Xiaomi camp reacts with some counter launch. It turns out that the RedmiBook launch was not enough for the company and hence, it now wants to bring an updated Mi Notebook laptop for India. No names and no prices yet, but Xiaomi's top brass have gone on to Twitter to tease the new Mi Notebook model with a glimpse at the design and some specs.

This Mi Notebook laptop teased in the video appears to succeed the Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition from last year. One of the teasers reveals the aspect ratio of the display, which seems to be 16:10. The silhouette eventually gives into the rendered design, showing narrow bezels all around but with the webcam in the correct place. This time, there's the new "xiaomi" logo sitting on the chin.

New Mi Notebook model teased

The deck will be finished in the same silver paint as the previous generation Mi Notebook models and you could also see a compact keyboard. A follow-up tweet from the executive hints at a steel body, although that seems unlikely as Aluminium alloy is the more popular choice for premium Windows laptops.

If you haven’t got this yet , this is the aspect ratio which 1. Is close to the Golden ratio

2. Gives you the best of both worlds – Productivity & Entertainment

3. Offers 5% more vertical space than most laptops with 16:9 displays https://t.co/D1awhjwM4m — Karthik M S (Railmani) (@m_s_karthik) August 13, 2021

In another tweet, the presence of a Thunderbolt 4 port has been confirmed on the new Mi Notebook model. Thunderbolt 4 appears to be a big thing for both Xiaomi and Realme in their upcoming laptops.

With the RedmiBook series of laptops taking care of the sub-Rs 50,000 segment, Xiaomi seems to be going for the higher price segments with the Mi Notebook series this year. Realme itself is rumoured to position the Realme Book Slim laptop in the sub-Rs 70,000 price category, and Xiaomi would push a product in that segment.

In the coming weeks, Xiaomi would spill more beans on the new Mi Notebook laptops but it is easy to predict their specifications. Similar to the RedmiBook models, the Mi Notebook models could rely on the 11th Gen Intel processors, with the most high-end model having the possibility of getting the Core i7 chip. Xiaomi could also stick to NVIDIA GPUs on their Mi Notebook models for improved graphics performance over the Iris Xe graphics solution on the RedmiBook 15 Pro.