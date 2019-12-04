comscore Xiaomi to launch RedmiBook 13 in China alongside Redmi K30
Xiaomi to launch RedmiBook 13 in China alongside Redmi K30, pre-orders from December 12: Report

Xiaomi recently launched two new notebooks in the RedmiBook series. These include RedmiBook 14 Ryzen Edition and RedmiBook 14 Enhanced Edition.

  Published: December 4, 2019 1:13 PM IST
Image: JD.com via GizmoChina

Xiaomi seems to be ready with new RedmiBook laptops for its home market. The company has put up a teaser on the online store JD.com in China with the pre-booking date as December 12. It is believed that the teaser is for new RedmiBook 13 notebooks, since it does show a laptop display, which will get launched in China alongside Redmi K30 on December 10. The pre-booking will take place a day later from December 12.

Xiaomi, or rather Redmi – which is now an independent brand of Xiaomi, is hosting an event in China on December 10, where the company is likely to unveil flagship Redmi K30 with to-of-the-line specifications. According to GizmoChina report, it is also possible that the latest RedmiBook 13 might also go official at that event. Recently, the company launched two new notebooks in the RedmiBook series. These include RedmiBook 14 Ryzen Edition and RedmiBook 14 Enhanced Edition. Similarly, RedmiBook 13 are also expected in a new 13-inch display variants.

RedmiBook 14 with 10th gen Intel Core processor and up to 512GB SDD storage launched: Price, Specifications

RedmiBook 14 with 10th gen Intel Core processor and up to 512GB SDD storage launched: Price, Specifications

The RedmiBook 14 were among the first set of laptops to launch with Intel’s 10th generation processor family. The new models come with metal uni-body design and are being offered in space grey color as well. The design of RedmiBook 14 seems very much inspired by Apple’s MacBook lineup.

Xiaomi RedmiBook 14: Price in China

The RedmiBook 14 is being offered in space grey and rose gold color options by Xiaomi in China. The laptop is available in China at a starting price of RMB 3,999 (around Rs 40,000). The base model comes with 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage and Intel Core i5 processor. There is also a 512GB SSD storage model with Core i5 or Core i7 processor. The Core i5 model is available for RMB 4,499 (around Rs 45,000) while the Core i7 model is available for RMB 4,999 (around Rs 50,000).

  Published Date: December 4, 2019 1:13 PM IST

