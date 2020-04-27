comscore Xiaomi set to launch Mi or Redmi laptops in India soon | BGR India
News

Xiaomi set to launch Redmi or Mi laptops in India soon: All you need to know

Laptops

Xiaomi will most likely launch the RedmiBook 14 laptop in India as it has received several certifications. Read on to know more about this Redmi laptop.

  • Updated: April 27, 2020 7:54 PM IST
xiaomi redmibook 14

Xiaomi is all set to launch new Mi or Redmi laptops in India, as per tipster Ishan Agarwal. The cited source claims that this information comes straight from Xiaomi Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain. The tipster says that in an online meeting with retailers, Jain informed them that Mi/Redmi laptops will soon be launched in India. Xiaomi could possibly launch its first laptop alongside the Mi 10 series in India.

Xiaomi is expected to launch RedmiBook 14 laptop in India as this device has already received the BIS certification. The same laptop is available in China with a price label of RMB 3,999, which is around Rs 40,130 in India. The brand could launch this notebook with a similar price tag in India. The base model comes with 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage, and Intel Core i5 processor.

Watch: Secret Android Features you didn’t know about

There is also a 512GB SSD storage model with Core i5 or Core i7 processor. The Core i5 model is available for RMB 4,499 (around Rs 45,150) while the Core i7 model is available for RMB 4,999 (around Rs 50,150). In August 2019, Xiaomi launched a Mi Gaming Laptop (2019) as well. It packs a 144Hz display, 9th Gen Intel processor, a 55Whr battery, and a lot more. The brand will most likely launch the RedmiBook 14 in India as it has received several certifications. Read on to know more about this Redmi laptop.

RedmiBook 14 laptop: Features, specifications

The laptop features metal unibody design and the overall texture and layers mimic the design of the MacBook Air. It ships with a new 10th generation Intel Core processor. It is paired with an NVIDIA MX250 graphics processor, which should be good enough for casual gaming. There is an option to configure the laptop with either Core i5 or Core i7 models.

Lenovo IdeaPad 5 laptop with 15-inch panel launched: Price, specifications and more

Also Read

Lenovo IdeaPad 5 laptop with 15-inch panel launched: Price, specifications and more

Xiaomi claims that users will get 10 hours of battery life with this RedmiBook 14 laptop. The device also comes with a built-in cooling system. There is 8GB RAM available as standard and option to choose either 256GB or 512GB SSD storage. The laptop weighs only 1.5Kg and features a 14-inch display. Xiaomi has also added a modern standby system for an instant on and on-the-go performance. The laptop runs Windows 10 and comes pre-installed with Microsoft Office.

  • Published Date: April 27, 2020 7:51 PM IST
  • Updated Date: April 27, 2020 7:54 PM IST

