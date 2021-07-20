With the pandemic-induced cost-cutting, phone manufacturers are not doing those out-of-the-earth features they once you used to. Pop-up cameras, multiple chips, curved glass bodies, and unlimited RAM capacities are a thing of the past. Realme, however, caught attention with a recent announcement on Weibo regarding the upcoming Realme GT Master Explorer Edition. This phone is going to get 19GB RAM! 19GB! Also Read - Realme Beard Trimmer Plus Review: A premium trimmer with modern features

Before the critic inside you asks why so much need, this "19GB RAM" is essentially a sly marketing gimmick. This 19GB RAM essentially contains 12GB RAM as standard, while the rest of the 7GB RAM comes from the new virtual RAM tech. Hence, the phone is going to feature physical 12GB RAM and borrow the rest from the storage. This isn't new for a BBK-owned brand, given that Oppo allows using up to 7GB virtual RAM on the Reno 6 Pro 5G. This comes via a report from GSMArena.

Realme GT Master Explorer Edition specs teased

Apart from the hyped 19GB RAM, the Realme GT Master Explorer Edition is also going to feature a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor for the main camera. If this rings any bell, you may have heard of it from the OnePlus 9 Pro and Oppo Find X3 Pro. The upcoming OnePlus Nord 2 is also getting this same camera sensor.

Realme is also going to club an OIS system with this camera, which could aid in stable video footage. Details about the other cameras are yet to be revealed. The design of the phone has already been revealed, with Realme pulling off special edition designs for the Master editions.

Some of the other features expected from the Realme GT Master Explorer Edition include a 6.55-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with support for HDR10+ colours and up to 1100 nits of brightness. The phone is expected to be kept alive by a 4300mAh battery with 65W fast charging. Realme will offer the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset on the GT Master Explorer Edition.

On the other hand, the standard Realme GT Master Edition is expected to use a Snapdragon 700 series chip with support for 5G. These phones are currently launching in China and Realme is yet to comment on a global launch for both of these.