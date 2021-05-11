2018 iPhone XR trumps iPhone 11, iPhone 12 with real-world performance

One of the main reasons people tend to get pulled to the iPhone is software support. Apple supports an iPhone model for up to five years and beyond at times. Hence, an old iPhone model from 2018 or before still makes a lot of sense over a similarly priced Android phone. To help the case, a recent video showing the iPhone XR’s superior performance over its newer siblings has surfaced on YouTube. Also Read - iPhones in 2023 could use Apple made 5G modems instead of Qualcomm modems

The test done by Nick Ackermann on his channel compares the real-time and synthetic performance of the iPhone XR, iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 on iOS 14.5.1. After running a couple of benchmark tests as well as doing some speed tests, the iPhone XR came out on top, beating the iPhone 11 and even the latest iPhone 12 in some scenarios.

iPhone XR trumps newer models

The iPhone XR was found to beat the iPhone 12 in benchmark test. It managed to score 2,435 on Geekbench's multi-core test, in which the iPhone 12 scored 2,399. However, it was the latter that demonstrated superior single-core performance.

In speed tests and RAM tests, the iPhone XR held on to its own, often beating the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 in app loading times. Despite having lower RAM, the iPhone XR was able to keep most of the apps and games in memory as good as the newer models. Games such as PUBG Mobile and Temple Run opened as fast on the iPhone XR as the iPhone 12.

This is surprising, given that the iPhone XR is running on a slower chipset than the other two phones. It seems that Apple has managed to optimize the iOS 14.5.1 update better for iPhone XR than the other models. As a result, the two-year-old phone blitzed the times in the test.

The iPhone 11, on the other hand, seemed to not agree with iOS 14.5.1 and hence, suffered the most. It took a lot of time loading apps, games and even keeping some of the memory. It remains to be seen whether this issue is limited to the iPhone 11 or is a widespread one on all A13 Bionic-powered phones.

The iPhone XR is currently selling in India at a starting price of Rs 36,999 for the base model with 64GB storage. The iPhone XR continues to offer the best battery life figures in its price category and features Apple’s next-gen FaceID system along with a Liquid Retina display.