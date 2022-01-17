comscore 3 reasons Google Pixel Notepad foldable phone could be cheaper than Samsung Galaxy Fold
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Google’s foldable phone is likely to be cheaper than Samsung Galaxy Fold: Here's why
News

Google’s foldable phone is likely to be cheaper than Samsung Galaxy Fold: Here's why

Mobiles

As per a fresh report, Google will launch its foldable phone much soon than expected. The report suggests that the foldable phone will be called Pixel Notepad and not Pixel Fold, as rumoured earlier.

foldable-pixel-concept

Concept Image

Contrary to past rumours, Google is very much on track developing its foldable device. As per a fresh report coming from the 9to5Google, the company will launch its foldable phone much sooner than expected. The report suggests that the foldable phone will be called Pixel Notepad and not Pixel Fold, as rumoured earlier. Also Read - Google, Facebook CEOs accused of colluding to dominate ad market

While the report didn’t suggest details about the launch timeline, what it did reveal is the tentative price range. It suggested that the upcoming Pixel foldable phone will be priced much lower than the Samsung Galaxy Fold 3, which is priced just under $2,000 in the US. In India, Fold 3 starts at a price of Rs 1,57,999. Also Read - Are you also disappointed with smartphone brands like OnePlus, Samsung, more for delaying India launch of their products, here’s the reason why

Unfortunately, we may not see the Pixel Notepad launch in India. In the last few years, Google has skipped bringing its flagship devices to India. The tech giant is expected to follow the same strategy for the upcoming foldable device as well. Also Read - Google still working on a the Pixel Fold, hints new Android 12L beta

So, how is Google planning to make the Pixel Notepad affordable than its Samsung competitor? There are a few reasons that are possibly allowing the tech giant to do that.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G Camera

Google Pixel foldable phone vs Samsung Galaxy Fold

-First reason could be the usage of its in-house Tensor chipset, which also runs the latest flagship Pixel 4 series available in the United States. This will not only limit Google’s dependency on other companies for the hardware but also the manufacturing cost.

-Second reason could be the screen. It is possible that the company will opt for a cheaper quality panel for the secondary display as also seen in the Oppo Find N. The report suggests that the Pixel Notepad will pack a design like the Oppo Find N and not the Galaxy Fold models.

-Another reason that could possibly help Google cut the pricing of its upcoming Pixel device is the lesser number of sensors. Reports suggest that Google’s foldable phone will include lesser camera sensors than the Pixel 4. The Samsung Galaxy Fold 3, on the other hand, includes three sensors on the rear panel while on the front it incorporates a single punch hole sensor.

Specific camera details of the Pixel Notepad have not been revealed yet. However, we do expect the tech giant to use its powerful in-house camera technologies to pack the upcoming foldable design, like its Pixel models.

As per the report, the upcoming Google Pixel foldable phone will be priced lower than the $1,799, which roughly translates to Rs 1,33,610. The device is said to be limited to select markets only, which may not include India. The Pixel foldable is likely to be first available in the US, followed by other countries.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 17, 2022 2:31 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Google Pixel

Google Pixel

57000

Buy Now
Android 7.1 Nougat
Snapdragon 821 Quad-Core 2.15GHz Processor
12.3 MP with f2.0 Aperture, LED flash, Phase detection auto-focus, laser auto-focus

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Samsung announces offers on Galaxy Tab A8: Check details
Deals
Samsung announces offers on Galaxy Tab A8: Check details
Apple iPhone 13 offer on Amazon: Up to Rs 20,000 discount, here's how to grab it

Deals

Apple iPhone 13 offer on Amazon: Up to Rs 20,000 discount, here's how to grab it

iPhone SE 3 launch date leaked, likely to feature iPhone XR-like curved design

Mobiles

iPhone SE 3 launch date leaked, likely to feature iPhone XR-like curved design

Xiaomi 11T Pro India Launch this week: Check date, specifications, price, features, more

Mobiles

Xiaomi 11T Pro India Launch this week: Check date, specifications, price, features, more

CSC launches Yogyata app for rural youths; aims to empower digital India

Apps

CSC launches Yogyata app for rural youths; aims to empower digital India

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Xiaomi 11T Pro India Launch this week: Check date, specifications, price, features, more

CSC launches Yogyata app for rural youths; aims to empower digital India

Govt invites applications for training under its Chips to Startup programme

Safari 15 bug can let other websites track your recent browsing history

Apple AR/VR headset: What will Apple name it, how much will it cost

Here are our initial thoughts about OnePlus 9RT

Are you also disappointed with smartphone brands like OnePlus, Samsung, more for delaying India launch of their products, here s the reason why

How much does it cost to change your normal car into a legally-driven electric car?

LCD vs LED vs OLED vs QLED: How to choose the right smart TV for your home

Is your smart speaker blinking red or blue? Here s what that means

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung announces offers on Galaxy Tab A8: Check details

Deals

Samsung announces offers on Galaxy Tab A8: Check details
Google, Facebook CEOs accused of colluding to dominate ad market

News

Google, Facebook CEOs accused of colluding to dominate ad market
Are you also disappointed with smartphone brands like OnePlus, Samsung, more for delaying India launch of their products, here s the reason why

Opinions

Are you also disappointed with smartphone brands like OnePlus, Samsung, more for delaying India launch of their products, here s the reason why
Google still working on a the Pixel Fold, hints new Android 12L beta

Mobiles

Google still working on a the Pixel Fold, hints new Android 12L beta
Is your smart speaker blinking red or blue? Here s what that means

Features

Is your smart speaker blinking red or blue? Here s what that means

हिंदी समाचार

85kmph टॉप स्पीड और 110km रेंज के साथ आ गई Cyborg Bob-e इलेक्ट्रिक बाइक, जानें कीमत और सभी स्पेसिफिकेशन

फ्री फायर में भारतीय सर्वर के लिए आज जारी हुआ रिडीम कोड, मिल रहा यह धांसू रिवॉर्ड

पंडित बिरजू महाराज को गैजेट से था बहुत लगाव

Garena Free Fire में मिल रहा Scar Megalodon Alpha समेत कई शानदार रिवॉर्ड पाने का मौका, जानें कैसे

कोरोना वैक्सीनेशन फ्री रिचार्ज वाला यह मैसेज हो रहा वायरल, जानें इसकी पूरी सच्चाई

Latest Videos

2022 BMW i4 First Look | All Electric Gran Coupe | BGR India Auto

News

2022 BMW i4 First Look | All Electric Gran Coupe | BGR India Auto
Flipkart Big Saving Days starts from January 17 | Heavy Discounts on Smartphones from Realme, Poco

News

Flipkart Big Saving Days starts from January 17 | Heavy Discounts on Smartphones from Realme, Poco
OnePlus 9RT Confirmed Specs and Price Out | OnePlus 9RT India Launch Date is January 14

News

OnePlus 9RT Confirmed Specs and Price Out | OnePlus 9RT India Launch Date is January 14
Microsoft Surface Pro X 2021 Launched In India | Know Specs, Features, Price

News

Microsoft Surface Pro X 2021 Launched In India | Know Specs, Features, Price

News

Xiaomi 11T Pro India Launch this week: Check date, specifications, price, features, more
Mobiles
Xiaomi 11T Pro India Launch this week: Check date, specifications, price, features, more
CSC launches Yogyata app for rural youths; aims to empower digital India

Apps

CSC launches Yogyata app for rural youths; aims to empower digital India
Govt invites applications for training under its Chips to Startup programme

News

Govt invites applications for training under its Chips to Startup programme
Safari 15 bug can let other websites track your recent browsing history

Apps

Safari 15 bug can let other websites track your recent browsing history
Apple AR/VR headset: What will Apple name it, how much will it cost

News

Apple AR/VR headset: What will Apple name it, how much will it cost

new arrivals in india

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Best Sellers