Contrary to past rumours, Google is very much on track developing its foldable device. As per a fresh report coming from the 9to5Google, the company will launch its foldable phone much sooner than expected. The report suggests that the foldable phone will be called Pixel Notepad and not Pixel Fold, as rumoured earlier.

While the report didn't suggest details about the launch timeline, what it did reveal is the tentative price range. It suggested that the upcoming Pixel foldable phone will be priced much lower than the Samsung Galaxy Fold 3, which is priced just under $2,000 in the US. In India, Fold 3 starts at a price of Rs 1,57,999.

Unfortunately, we may not see the Pixel Notepad launch in India. In the last few years, Google has skipped bringing its flagship devices to India. The tech giant is expected to follow the same strategy for the upcoming foldable device as well.

So, how is Google planning to make the Pixel Notepad affordable than its Samsung competitor? There are a few reasons that are possibly allowing the tech giant to do that.

Google Pixel foldable phone vs Samsung Galaxy Fold

-First reason could be the usage of its in-house Tensor chipset, which also runs the latest flagship Pixel 4 series available in the United States. This will not only limit Google’s dependency on other companies for the hardware but also the manufacturing cost.

-Second reason could be the screen. It is possible that the company will opt for a cheaper quality panel for the secondary display as also seen in the Oppo Find N. The report suggests that the Pixel Notepad will pack a design like the Oppo Find N and not the Galaxy Fold models.

-Another reason that could possibly help Google cut the pricing of its upcoming Pixel device is the lesser number of sensors. Reports suggest that Google’s foldable phone will include lesser camera sensors than the Pixel 4. The Samsung Galaxy Fold 3, on the other hand, includes three sensors on the rear panel while on the front it incorporates a single punch hole sensor.

Specific camera details of the Pixel Notepad have not been revealed yet. However, we do expect the tech giant to use its powerful in-house camera technologies to pack the upcoming foldable design, like its Pixel models.

As per the report, the upcoming Google Pixel foldable phone will be priced lower than the $1,799, which roughly translates to Rs 1,33,610. The device is said to be limited to select markets only, which may not include India. The Pixel foldable is likely to be first available in the US, followed by other countries.