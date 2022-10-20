comscore Here’s when your Vivo smartphone will support 5G in India
News

5G in India: Here is when your Vivo smartphone will get 5G support

Mobiles

OEMs in India have started releasing OTA updates on their devices in a bid to enable 5G connectivity on their smartphones. Now, Vivo has announced its smartphones will get 5G support in India.

Highlights

  • Vivo will release an update to enable 5G on its smartphones later this month.
  • Vivo’s 5G phones support both standalone and non-standalone connections.
  • Vivo made this announcement at the Vivo Tech Day event recently.
Vivo-Y75s-5G

5G has arrived in India. Amid the circumstances, smartphone makers have started rolling out updates for enabling 5G connectivity in the supported devices. Now, Vivo has shared a timeline as to when all its smartphones that support 5G connectivity will get the OTT update enabling the service. Also Read - BSNL to deploy 4G in January 2023, 5G in August 2023: Report

The company recently announced that it will start rolling out support for 5G network on all its supported smartphones later this month. The company at its Vivo Technology Day 2022 event announced that its smartphones will start getting 5G support by the end of October 2022. It is worth mentioning that Vivo will be rolling out support for both standalone 5G connectivity and non-standalone 5G connectivity. This means that Vivo smartphones will support both Airtel and Jio’s 5G networks. Also Read - Xiaomi partners with Airtel for a seamless 5G experience on its 5G phones

At the moment, Jio has started deploying its standalone 5G network in the country, while Airtel has started rolling out its non-standalone services in select cities. Also Read - Smartphone may hike prices of budget phones after Diwali: Report

Vivo smartphones that come with 5G connectivity

In case you are not sure if your Vivo smartphone supports 5G network, we have compiled a comprehensive list for you. These smartphones will support both standalone and non-standalone 5G networks upon receiving the update later this month. Here is the list:

— vivo X50 Pro

— vivo V20 Pro

— vivo X60 Pro+

— vivo X60

— vivo X60 Pro

— vivo V21 5G

— vivo V21e

— vivo X70 Pro

— vivo X70 Pro+

— vivo Y72 5G

— vivo V23 5G

— vivo V23 Pro 5G

— vivo V23e 5G

— vivo T1 5G

— vivo Y75 5G

— vivo T1 PRO

— vivo X80

— vivo X80 pro

— vivo V25

— vivo V25 Pro

— vivo Y55 5G

— vivo Y55s 5G

5G in India

As mentioned before, both Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio have started deploying their 5G services in India. While Airtel has rolled out its 5G Plus network in Delhi, Mumbai, Varanasi, Bangalore, Gurugram, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Chennai, Jio has been beta-testing its True 5G network in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Varanasi.

Both the telecom companies are offering their 5G services at the price of 4G plans. However, Jio users need to recharge their numbers with a minimum value of Rs 239 to get access to the company’s 5G network. Also, both the companies have confirmed that users don’t to upgrade their 4G SIM cards to access 5G connectivity.

  • Published Date: October 20, 2022 1:29 PM IST
