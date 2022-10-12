comscore Samsung to roll out 5G update in India by mid-November
News

5G in India: Samsung to roll out 5G update in India by mid-November

Mobiles

Samsung has said that it is working with its operator partners to roll out OTA updates across all its 5G devices by middle of the November 2022.

Highlights

  • Airtel and Jio started rolling out 5G services in select cities in India earlier this month.
  • Samsung device owners cannot access 5G on their devices yet.
  • Samsung said that it will roll out update to enable 5G on its devices in November 2022.
Samsung

Image: Reuters

Samsung India on Wednesday said it will roll out the software update for its vast portfolio of 5G devices in the country by the middle of next month. Also Read - Google Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 series will soon get 5G support in India

The company said in a statement to IANS that it is currently working with operator partners for a seamless roll-out of 5G experience for users. Also Read - Jio-bp to establish EV charging network at M&M dealerships and workshops

“We are working closely with our operator partners and are committed to rolling out OTA updates across all our 5G devices by middle of the November 2022, enabling Indian consumers to experience 5G seamlessly,” a Samsung India spokesperson told IANS. Also Read - Apple iPhone likely to get 5G support in India by December 2022: Report

“Samsung has pioneered 5G technology development since 2009 and took the leading role in standardising 5G technology globally,” the company spokesperson added.

In India, Samsung has the widest portfolio of 5G devices.

The announcement came as the government convened a meeting of handset manufacturers and telecom service providers on Wednesday to ensure a smooth transition towards the new technology.

Prioritising software upgrade would enable early adoption of 5G in India.

Airtel and Jio have rolled out their 5G services in key metros in a phased manner. There are no 5G roll out plans from Vodafone-Idea yet.

India is home to more than 500 million smartphone users and over 100 million users with 5G-ready smartphones wish to upgrade to a 5G subscription in 2023, according to a latest Ericsson report.

The study said that the Indian smartphone users are willing to pay a 45 per cent premium for a plan bundled with novel experiences, which could be a delight for Internet service providers ready with 5G.

However, there are multiple challenges ahead for telecom service providers to meet the roll-out deadlines.

–IANS

  Published Date: October 12, 2022 3:25 PM IST
India Mobile Congress 2022 Major Developments and 5G Technologies Revealed, Watch video for details

Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022: Big Discounts & Offers on all iPhone Models, Watch Video

Here s everything you need to know about 5G roll out in India

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Best Deals on Smartwatches

iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island Now Available on Android Smartphones, Watch how does it Work

