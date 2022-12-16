comscore 5G in India will boost online gaming, farming, education and sector in coming days: Experts
5G in India will boost online gaming, farming, education and sector in coming days: Experts

India’s average data traffic per smartphone is the highest globally at around 25 GB per month. The same is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14% to 54 GB per month by 2028.

5G in India will boost gaming, farming, education and more sectors in coming days: Experts

In India, 5G will empower the masses by bringing advancement in the economy by adding g better infrastructure. Apart from, the economy and people’s life, the 5G evolution will expand and provide a boost to the online gaming sector, specifically cloud gaming. “With 5G, cloud gaming will be a big thing in India. The future of 5G is bright in India and will see 30 million 5G users in India by January 2023,” Umang Jindal, Head of network solutions software and performance, Ericsson told BGR at the BGR.in Tech Excellence Awards 2022. Also Read - 5G to launch in India soon: Here's how to check if your smartphone supports 5G network

“The 5G will impact the urban area is a known fact, but in the reality will also impact the rural area when it comes to advancement in the agricultural sector. Apart from agriculture, the 5G revolution is going to bring a huge change in the education system as well as better advancement in the cottage industry,” Jindal added. Also Read - Reliance Jio ready to roll out 5G network in India, leads auction with Rs 88,078 crore bid

India’s average data traffic per smartphone is the highest in the world, at around 25 GB per month. The same is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14 percent to 54 GB per month by 2028. India’s smartphone traffic remains high due to the high penetration of broadband and dirt-cheap data rates. Meanwhile, 4G will witness the highest number of subscribers by the end of 2022 and 5G will replace these users in the coming years. 5G comes at a premium when compared to the 4G network in markets like Europe. Around 25 percent of network providers charge a premium of around 40 percent for the 5G network, which does impact the 5G adoption rate. Also Read - India's first 5G spectrum auction ends with over Rs 1.5 lakh crore in bids, Reliance Jio leads: Details here

The upcoming phase for the growth of gaming will be powered by the adoption of 5G games on cloud and mobile devices. A recent report by Sequoia India and BCG mentioned that India’s gaming industry is generating $1.5 billion in revenue and is expected to triple to over $5 billion by 2025.

“For gaming, high-speed graphic games will definitely become popular with 5G. And, with the advancement, cloud gaming will definitely make a better mark in the Indian market,” Anku Jain – Managing Director, MediaTek India said at the BGR.in Tech Excellence Awards 2022.

All in all, 5G connectivity would be a huge boon for India, and more so for its rural population. According to UN urbanization data, currently, we have 7.6 billion people in the world, of which 4.2 billion live in urban areas and 3.4 billion reside in rural places. By 2050, the global population is projected to be at 9.8 billion, with 6.7 billion and 3.1 billion distributed between urban and rural areas respectively. The sudden increase in population across cities is bound to widen the gap between the rich and the poor, leading to the creation of slums, and problems in health care and transportation.

3G and 4G have large connectivity issues in rural areas, as service providers were not able to generate a business case for their returns corresponding to the infrastructure investment requirements. 5G will bring in significant speed and coverage improvements from 4G, as well as, low latency that would revolutionize rural industries such as farming.

“5G will impact the agriculture sector drastically with the 5G rollout in rural India. Apart from manufacturing, agriculture would become more efficient. With 5G, drones will also impact agriculture in analysing things in the best possible manner for the farmers to improve things,” Jain concluded.

 

  Published Date: December 16, 2022 8:52 PM IST
