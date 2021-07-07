5G phones under Rs 10,000? Realme plans to launch budget 5G phones soon

During the Realme 5G webinar earlier today Realme India’s CEO Madhav Sheth confirmed to bring 5G phones under Rs 10,000 price segment but not this year. Sheth has confirmed to launch these budget 5G phones under Rs 10,000 by 2022 and not in 2021. He also said that all Realme phones launching under the price tag of Rs 15,000 will come with support for 5G. Also Read - OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro flagship phones removed from Geekbench: Here's why

Sheth said that all the 2021 Realme phones will support 5G and offer "enhanced performance." He said, "we are working on bringing 5G phones in the sub 10,000 segment, so stay tuned for more of this." It is also revealed that these upcoming 5G devices will be powered by the latest 5G processors and pack trendy designs.

In the same webinar, Sheth also confirmed to launch several gaming phones under the Realme GT 5G series in India. He said that one of these phones will be release in Q3, 2021. Exact details and name of the device hasn't been revealed yet. It is likely that it is the Realme GT Neo and the launch could happen by the end of July. Additionally, Sheth also revealed to launch new 5G phones under the Realme Narzo series. The company already offers phones such as Realme Narzo 30, Realme Narzo 30 Pro.

Meanwhile, Realme GT Master Edition could launch in India soon. Sheth teased the coming of the Realme GT Master Edition smartphone in the country in the days to come. As per rumours, the Realme GT Master Edition is said to start from EUR 399 (which translates to around Rs 35,300). This is for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. The top-end model of the phone with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage version is expected to be priced at EUR 449 (roughly around Rs 39,700).