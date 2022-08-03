5g Rollout To Jumpstart Launch Of More 5g Xiaomi Phones At Feasible Prices

With the 5G spectrum now allocated to India’s telecom companies, it is likely only a matter of a few months before the commercial rollout begins. You can easily find a 5G phone today, but their demand is likely to spike with the rollout. Xiaomi, India’s top smartphone brand, has already created a strong portfolio of 5G phones. But it wants to capitalise on that demand. Xiaomi said it plans to launch 5G devices “across all feasible points” to stay ahead of the competition. Also Read - Redmi K60 series to feature 2K display, 50MP camera and more: Report

In an interview with the Economic Times, Muralikrishnan B, who was recently elevated to the role of president of Xiaomi India, said the brand hopes to launch 5G phones across feasible price points. The keyword here is feasible, and it does not determine a particular price segment. Xiaomi sells 5G phones for around Rs 15,000, but its close rival, Realme, previously announced it was planning to launch a 5G phone for under Rs 10,000.

Xiaomi’s bullish about 5G

He said Xiaomi has over 20 "5G-enabled" phones in its kitty currently, but that range will expand over the next few weeks. Muralikrishnan did not say how many 5G phones the company plans to launch, but one can easily assume that there are going to be many of them considering Xiaomi's aggressive push into the market.

“With the strong belief that 5G is important for making our devices future proof, especially when India is on the verge of migration, we will continue to strengthen our portfolio with 5G offerings at honest pricing,” Muralikrishnan was quoted as saying.

On whether or not Xiaomi will tie up with telecom companies, such as Reliance Jio and Airtel, to launch bundled 5G plans, Muralikrishnan said the company has been “working closely with various telecom operators for over two years now.” For instance, Jio recently conducted a trial of its 5G network using the Redmi K50i. However, he did not immediately confirm if there will be a phone locked to a carrier — much like how it is in the US. Several brands in India already have tie-ups with telcos in place, but they are not locked.