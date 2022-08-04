5G smartphone shipments grew 163 percent in India, Samsung leads

comscore 5G smartphone shipments grew 163% in India, Samsung leads
News

5G smartphone shipments grew 163% in India, Samsung leads: Report

Mobiles

Most of the major Chinese smartphone brands in the top five smartphone leaderboard registered a healthy growth during the quarter, barring the smartphone market leader.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra display

5G smartphone shipments grew 163% in India, Samsung leads: Report

One out of every three smartphones shipped in Q2 2022 was a 5G capable smartphone in India. 5G smartphone shipments grew 7 percent QoQ and a stupendous 163 percent YoY in Q2 2022. Samsung led the 5G smartphone segment with a 28 percent market share, followed by Vivo with a 15 percent market share, reports Cyber Media Research (CMR). Also Read - Apple iPhone 13 gets a massive discount on Flipkart ahead of iPhone 14 launch: Check details

“Shipments of 5G capable smartphones has been growing robustly over the last few quarters. With the completion of 5G auctions, and anticipated roll-out of 5G services in India shortly, there will be further momentum in 5G smartphone shipments. During Q2 2022, consumer demand ebbed owing to the overall macro-economic environment. As H2 2022 begins, smartphone brands will focus more on offering lucrative schemes, offers and discounts to clear out their piling inventory,” Menka Kumari, Analyst- Industry Intelligence Group, CyberMedia Research (CMR), said in a statement. Also Read - Samsung is reportedly removing the letter "Z" from Fold 4 and Flip 4

Despite the spurt of recent crackdowns in India, most of the major Chinese smartphone brands in the top five smartphone leaderboard registered a healthy growth during the quarter, barring the smartphone market leader. Consumer demand continues to remain robust for affordable smartphones from these brands. Xiaomi (20 percent), Samsung (18 percent) and Realme (16 percent) captured the top three spots in the smartphone leaderboard in Q2 2022 followed by Vivo (15 percent) and OPPO (10 percent). Also Read - Redmi Tablet spotted on FCC with a 60Hz display and big battery

Value for money 5G smartphone shipments (Rs 7,000-Rs 24,999) grew >160 percent YoY, whereas overall smartphone shipments in this segment grew 12 percent YoY. Affordable smartphone shipments (sub-Rs 7,000) declined 61 percent YoY. Premium smartphones (Rs 25,000-Rs 50,000) and super premium smartphones (Rs 50,000-Rs 1,00,000) grew by > 80 percent and 96 percent YoY respectively. Consumer appetite in the premium smartphone segment continues to be robust.

In Q2 2022, the overall feature phone segment declined for the second consecutive quarter, driven by rising inflationary trends. The 2G feature phone grew 4 percent in YoY and 4G feature phone segment declined 45 percent YoY respectively.

Q2 2022: Key Smartphone Market Highlights

Xiaomi captured the top spot with 20 percent market share. Redmi 9A Sport, Redmi 10(2022) and Redmi 10A were the most popular models. Xiaomi’s shipments declined 23 percent YoY owing to tough competition. Its sub-brand Poco recorded a 14 percent YoY decline in its shipments in Q2 2022.

Samsung was placed second with 18 percent market share in the smartphone market. Samsung’s focus on the value-for money 5G smartphone segment (Rs 7,000-Rs 24,999) enabled its market growth. With the upcoming launch of its fourth-generation foldable phones, Samsung will aim to further its leadership in foldable form factor innovation.

Realme was placed third with 16 percent market share with its shipments growing 22 percent YoY, the most amongst the top five players. realme C35, realme C11(2021), realme Narzo 50i, and realme C31 and were the most shipped models and accounted for most of Realme’s market share.

  • Published Date: August 4, 2022 4:18 PM IST
  • Updated Date: August 4, 2022 4:19 PM IST

