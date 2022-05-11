comscore 5G smartphone shipments grew 300% YoY in India, Samsung leads in Q1 2022
News

Mobiles

While affordable smartphone shipments (sub-INR 7000) declined, premium smartphones (>INR 25000) grew 58 percent YoY, indicating strong consumer appetite to switch and upgrade.

Samsung

5G shipments grew 300 percent YoY, with overall smartphone shipments growing 1.6 percent YoY. Samsung led the 5G smartphone segment with 23 percent market share, followed by Xiaomi with 18 percent market share in India, a new report revealed on Wednesday. Also Read - Vivo X80 series with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC to launch in India on May 18

According to Cyber Media Research (CMR)’s India Mobile Handset Market Review Report for Q1 2022, Xiaomi (24 percent), Samsung (19 percent) and Realme (15 percent) captured the top three spots in the smartphone leaderboard in Q1 2022 followed by Vivo (14 percent) and OPPO (8 percent). While affordable smartphone shipments (sub-INR 7000) declined, premium smartphones (>INR 25000) grew 58 percent YoY, indicating strong consumer appetite to switch and upgrade. Also Read - iPhone 14 to Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4: Top smartphones to look forward to this year

“5G smartphone shipments posted a robust growth in Q1 2022. The overall smartphone market has posted a considerable growth of 16 percent compared to the pre pandemic levels of Q1 2019. However, the smartphone industry continues to face major headwinds, including prevailing supply side dynamics, and resultant raw material shortages. While the initial two months of the quarter
remain muted, March bucked the trend, with growth picking-up,” Menka Kumari, Analyst-Industry Intelligence Group, CMR said in a statement. Also Read - Vivo X80 Pro, X80 color options and configurations revealed before India launch

Feature Phone Segment

In Q1 2022, the overall feature phone segment declined 43 percent YoY, driven by supply side constraints, increase in operator tariff plans as well as rising inflationary trends. The 2G feature phone and 4G feature phone segment declined by 42 percent and 50 percent YoY respectively.

Q1 2022: Key Smartphone Market Highlights

Xiaomi captured the top spot with 24 percent market share. Redmi 9A Sport and Note 11 were the most popular models. Xiaomi’s shipments declined by 13 percent YoY owing to tough competition. Its sub-brand Poco recorded a 52% YoY decline in its shipments in Q1 2022.

Samsung was placed second with 19 percent market share in the smartphone market overtaking Realme. Samsung topped the 5G smartphone leaderboard with its new 5G offerings including the Samsung F23, Samsung A23, amongst others. Samsung was NO 1 in 5G Value for money Price Band(7000-25000K).

Realme was placed third with 15 percent market share with its shipments growing 40 percent YoY, the most amongst the top five players. Realme C11(2021), Realme 9i and Realme C21Y were the top selling models and accounted for most of Realme’s market share.

Vivo garnered 15 percent market share along with its sub-brand iQOO. The vivo Y72 and vivo Y75 models accounted for the bulk of its 5G shipments.

OPPO was placed fifth with 8 percent market share. The OPPO A54 and A16 series were highest shipped models. OPPO captured 5 percent share in the overall 5G shipments

  • Published Date: May 11, 2022 10:31 AM IST
  • Updated Date: May 11, 2022 10:32 AM IST

