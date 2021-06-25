comscore Realme 5G smartphone under Rs 7000 in works for Indian market
Realme has confirmed plans to launch a 5G smartphone for less than Rs 7,000 in India. The company will use the latest 5G chipset.

Nobody is as adamant about 5G as Realme in India at the moment. Hence, if you hoped to see an entry-level smartphone getting support for 5G, it is obvious that it has to be from Realme. In discussions with the media, Realme CEO Madhav Sheth has confirmed plans to launch a 5G smartphone for less than $100 (approximately Rs 7,000) in India later this year. Also Read - Realme Y6 expected to kickstart new budget series in India, suggests latest leak

This ultra-cheap smartphone is still in the planning stages, as Sheth says. However, the company is determined to work on this highly affordable 5G smartphone for the Indian market. There are no names, no specifications, and no rough launch timeline given about this smartphone yet. The Realme 8 5G is currently the most affordable 5G smartphone it sells in India. Also Read - Realme C25s just got expensive in India: Here's how much you will need to pay now

At the moment, Realme isn’t sharing any details on the specifications of this 5G smartphone. In 2021, Realme and Poco take the crown together by selling the cheapest 5G smartphones one can buy in India. Both of these phones rely on the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, which is entry-level 5G chip MediaTek makes. Also Read - Realme X9 series could launch soon in India as Realme hints itself with latest tweet

Hence, it appears that Realme could be waiting for MediaTek to come up with an even more cost-effective 5G chipset, or wait for one from Qualcomm. Qualcomm has the Snapdragon 480G as its cheapest chip that supports 5G networks. A recent leak revealed a Realme Y6 in the pipeline and chances are that this sub-Rs 7,000 smartphone could be it.

“Realme aims to be a 5G leader in India and also globally and we strongly believe that everyone deserves to have a 5G device. About 90 percent of our R&D resources have been shifted to 5G to develop 5G technology and products, with which we may be able to further lower our cost on R&D of 5G,” said Sheth in a statement to India Today.

Sheth did not comment on a specific launch date yet but it seems that it could hit the market by the end of the year, as Sheth says the sales could be affected due to the chip shortage. “We are working closely with supply chain partners, especially chipset makers, to make sure to equip Realme devices with the latest 5G processors, in compact build quality but at the most affordable price,” he added.

Realme’s recent addition to its collection of 5G smartphones comes in the form of the Realme Narzo 30 5G. This phone is essentially a beefed-up version of the Realme 8 5G with more RAM and storage.

  • Published Date: June 25, 2021 6:14 PM IST

