Smartphones could be a thing of past in 2030: Nokia CEO
News

6G could make smartphones a thing of past in 2030, says Nokia CEO

Mobiles

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark said that AR/VR-based glasses will become a more commonly used interface in 2030. He also believes that people will also use devices directly built into our bodies at the time.

6G

Image: Pixabay

Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark believes that smartphone could become obsolete in the coming decade. Speaking on a panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Lundmark said that commercial use of 6G will begin in 2030 and by that time, smartphones “will not the most common interface.” Also Read - 6G network will be available by 2030, says Nokia CEO

“By then, definitely the smartphone as we know it today will not anymore be the most common interface,” the Nokia CEO said at the event, as reported by CNBC. Also Read - 5G will speed up news delivery, enhance user experience: Union Minister Anurag Thakur

So, what according to him will replace smartphones? Also Read - MediaTek Dimensity 1050, Dimensity 930, Helio G99 announced: Check details

Lundmark believes that augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR)-based glasses will become a more commonly used interface in 2030. He also believes that people will also use devices directly built into our bodies at the time. “Many of these things will be built directly into our bodies,” he added.

The Nokia CEO believes that all these developments will take place on the sidelines of the roll out of 6G network across the globe, which he believes will arrive around the same time, that is, in 2030.

At the event, the Nokia CEO also said that there will be a “digital twin of everything” in 2030, which will require “massive computational resources”, which also includes having networks that are capable of transmitting information at a speed that is up to 1,000 times faster than the speeds offered by network today.

6G in India

Notably, Nokia CEO is not the only one who is talking about the impact of 6G technology on the world. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing a program at Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (TRAI) silver jubilee celebrations said that 6G connectivity will arrive in India by the end of this decade, that is, 2030. He also said that a task force had been set up that was already working towards building 6G capabilities in the country.

At the event, PM Modi also said that 5G connectivity will contribute $450 billion to India’s economy in the coming time.

  • Published Date: May 30, 2022 1:26 PM IST

