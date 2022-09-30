comscore 7 features of the upcoming Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro revealed by Google
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • 7 Features Of The Google Pixel 7 Duo Confirmed By The Google Play Console Certification
News

7 features of the Google Pixel 7 duo confirmed by the Google Play Console certification

Mobiles

Google via its Play Console certification has confirmed seven key features of the upcoming Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro phones.

Google Pixel 7

Google has scheduled to launch the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones on October 6. Ahead of the launch, there have been numerous leaks about both phones, however, since those were leaks, they can’t be truly relied on. Now, however, both phones have passed the Google Play Console certification, which confirms plenty of new details about the phones. This is the most concrete leak that we can trust and interestingly, the certifications do give away some new details, let’s take a look. Also Read - Google Pixel 7 Pro design revealed ahead of October 6 launch: Watch video

The Google Pixel 7 is codenamed ‘panther’ while the Pixel 7 Pro is codenamed ‘cheetah’ on the Play Console certification. Also Read - Google Pixel 7 price leaked by Amazon is good news for fans

Android 13 OS, Tensor G2 chipset

Firstly, we now know that the phones will come powered by the Android 13 OS out of the box. The duo will be powered by the Tensor G2 chipset which will have a higher clock speed and a Mali G78 GPU. Also Read - Google Pixel 7 Pro leak hints at 50MP triple rear camera setup, 30W fast charging and more

8GB RAM for the Pixel 7, 12GB for the Pixel 7 Pro

The Pixel 7 will have 8GB of RAM, while the Pixel 7 Pro will come with a maximum of 12GB of RAM.

FHD+ for Pixel 7, QHD+ for the Pixel 7 Pro

As for the display, the Pixel 7 will feature an FHD+ display of 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution. The Pixel 7 Pro will have a QHD+ panel of 1440 x 3120 pixels resolution.

eSIM MEP support

Furthermore, the Play Console certification confirms that both the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will come with eSIM MEP support, which is basically the ability to connect two eSIM providers simultaneously. This is an Android 13 feature and appears to be used fully with the new Pixels.

Secure Facial unlock support, Ultra-wideband

We also get to learn that the Pixel 7 duo will also support a secure face unlock support. However, the implementation of this feature is yet to be known. This will be after Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, as per Mishaal Rahman.

Moreover, the Pixel 7 Pro will come with an additional feature, the support for Ultra-wideband.

Amidst the certifications of Pixel 7 phones, Google itself has revealed the design of the phones in their entirety in its new teaser video. The teaser shows the full design of the phones including the three colors they will launch in. We also get to see the Pixel Watch and Pixel Buds, confirming that there will be nearly four devices in total launching at the October 6 event.

  • Published Date: September 30, 2022 12:23 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Google Pixel 7 series to come with 7 key features
Mobiles
Google Pixel 7 series to come with 7 key features
BGR Gaming Awards 2022: Check out the list of the best games of the year

Gaming

BGR Gaming Awards 2022: Check out the list of the best games of the year

PM Narendra Modi to launch 5G in India tomorrow at IMC 2022: Here's what to expect from Jio, Airtel and Vi

News

PM Narendra Modi to launch 5G in India tomorrow at IMC 2022: Here's what to expect from Jio, Airtel and Vi

BGR Gaming Awards 2022: Here are India's most favourite gaming brands, check full list of winners

Gaming

BGR Gaming Awards 2022: Here are India's most favourite gaming brands, check full list of winners

OnePlus 11R specifications leaked online: Know details

Mobiles

OnePlus 11R specifications leaked online: Know details

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

PM Narendra Modi to launch 5G in India tomorrow at IMC 2022: Here's what to expect from Jio, Airtel and Vi

BGR Gaming Awards 2022: Here are India's most favourite gaming brands, check full list of winners

Google Stadia is shutting down in January 2023

Flipkart Big Diwali Days sale likely to kick off on October 5

Over 60 porn websites banned by Indian government: Here is the full list

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Best Deals on Smartwatches

iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island Now Available on Android Smartphones, Watch how does it Work

iPhone 14 Pro: Dynamic Island Features and how does it work, Watch video for details

Top 5 5G Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Watch video

iPhone 13 price cut in Flipkart sale, but you can save more: This is how

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Best Deals on Smartwatches, Check Out the Video for Offers

Features

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Best Deals on Smartwatches, Check Out the Video for Offers
WhatsApp Call Link Feature is Now Available, Watch Video for Details

News

WhatsApp Call Link Feature is Now Available, Watch Video for Details
iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island Notch Now Available on ANDROID !!

Features

iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island Notch Now Available on ANDROID !!
WhatsApp Update Alert: Critical Vulnerability Bug Fixed, Users to Update the App Immediately

News

WhatsApp Update Alert: Critical Vulnerability Bug Fixed, Users to Update the App Immediately