Google has scheduled to launch the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones on October 6. Ahead of the launch, there have been numerous leaks about both phones, however, since those were leaks, they can’t be truly relied on. Now, however, both phones have passed the Google Play Console certification, which confirms plenty of new details about the phones. This is the most concrete leak that we can trust and interestingly, the certifications do give away some new details, let’s take a look. Also Read - Google Pixel 7 Pro design revealed ahead of October 6 launch: Watch video

The Google Pixel 7 is codenamed ‘panther’ while the Pixel 7 Pro is codenamed ‘cheetah’ on the Play Console certification. Also Read - Google Pixel 7 price leaked by Amazon is good news for fans

Android 13 OS, Tensor G2 chipset

Firstly, we now know that the phones will come powered by the Android 13 OS out of the box. The duo will be powered by the Tensor G2 chipset which will have a higher clock speed and a Mali G78 GPU. Also Read - Google Pixel 7 Pro leak hints at 50MP triple rear camera setup, 30W fast charging and more

8GB RAM for the Pixel 7, 12GB for the Pixel 7 Pro

The Pixel 7 will have 8GB of RAM, while the Pixel 7 Pro will come with a maximum of 12GB of RAM.

FHD+ for Pixel 7, QHD+ for the Pixel 7 Pro

As for the display, the Pixel 7 will feature an FHD+ display of 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution. The Pixel 7 Pro will have a QHD+ panel of 1440 x 3120 pixels resolution.

eSIM MEP support

Furthermore, the Play Console certification confirms that both the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will come with eSIM MEP support, which is basically the ability to connect two eSIM providers simultaneously. This is an Android 13 feature and appears to be used fully with the new Pixels.

Secure Facial unlock support, Ultra-wideband

We also get to learn that the Pixel 7 duo will also support a secure face unlock support. However, the implementation of this feature is yet to be known. This will be after Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, as per Mishaal Rahman.

Moreover, the Pixel 7 Pro will come with an additional feature, the support for Ultra-wideband.

Amidst the certifications of Pixel 7 phones, Google itself has revealed the design of the phones in their entirety in its new teaser video. The teaser shows the full design of the phones including the three colors they will launch in. We also get to see the Pixel Watch and Pixel Buds, confirming that there will be nearly four devices in total launching at the October 6 event.