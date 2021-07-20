A Red OnePlus Nord 2 is also planned, reveals latest leak

OnePlus has done Red colour variants of some of its models in the past and safe to say, they have been among the most desirable ones of their time. The company now wants all the attention for its upcoming Nord 2. A recent leak suggests that OnePlus is doing a red coloured version of the Nord 2 alongside the gray, blue and a special edition Vegan Leather version. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2 price in India, specs, renders leak ahead of launch: Check full details

Renders of this special red coloured OnePlus Nord 2 have been made public by Evan Blass, the popular tipster with a reliable track record. The renders reveal nothing new with the basic design of the phone, except for the new red colour variant. This shade of red is seems dull when compared to the red variants of the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 6T. It appears to wear a matte finish as well. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2 full specs, design, colours, variants leak ahead of launch

OnePlus Nord 2 to come in red

The red appears not only on the rear, but even on the frame. The front bezels continue to wear a black mascara. The rest of the design is similar to what OnePlus had revealed last week. The phone still resembles the OnePlus 9 5G launched a few months ago. Also Read - OnePlus reveals the Nord 2 design: A OnePlus 9R look is it?

What remains to be seen is whether OnePlus goes for a premium glass-metal construction that made the erstwhile red coloured variants of its older models special. Both the OnePlus 6T and OnePlus 7 went for a bright red finish on their glass backs. The OnePlus 5T also had a red coloured finish but it had a different effect on its metal unibody design.

Currently, the only other phone in the sub-Rs 40,000 segment to wear red overalls is the iPhone SE (Product) RED. Apple also does (Product) RED variants of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini.

On the other hand, the OnePlus Nord 2 is expected to take cement OnePlus’ position in the flagship killer segment; a segment that has seen a lot of activity in the recent months. The Nord 2 is going to use the flagship-grade MediaTek Dimensity 1200AI chip that delivers the same levels of performance as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870.

OnePlus also confirmed including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor that’s paired to an OIS system. Two more cameras will accompany this sensor, although OnePlus is yet to reveal the details on these.