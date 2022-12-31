The A17 chip, which is expected to be used in the Apple iPhone 15, may potentially focus more on battery-life improvements than processing power, media reports said. When discussing the 3nm process that will be used for the iPhone 15, Apple chipmaker TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company) put more emphasis on power efficiency than performance, reports 9to5Google. Also Read - Apple iPhone 15: 5 things we wish to see in 2023

TSMC has been leading the chipmaking industry in using ever smaller processes. Next year's iPhone 15, as well as Macs powered by a new M2 Pro chip, are expected to use the company's new 3nm process, according to the report.

Meanwhile, six months after Samsung achieved 3nm production, the TSMC announced mass production of its 3nm chips, which will outperform the 5nm chips found in the latest Pro iPhone models.

The company says it estimates that 3nm technology will create end products with a market value of $1.5 trillion within five years of volume production.

The chip-maker is also building a 3nm capacity at its site in the state of Arizona in the US, in addition to expanding the 3nm capacity in Taiwan.

Moreover, iPhone 15 series will include four models, with bigger feature differences than the iPhone 14 and all the models will feature USB-C charging ports, reveals a report.

As per a previous report, Apple is currently working on its own 5G chip for future iPhones but it may not debut until 2025. It means that all iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 models will house Qualcomm 5G modem chipsets. During the company’s earnings call earlier this month, Akash Palkhiwala, Chief Financial Officer, had said that for Apple product revenue, “we now expect to have the vast majority of share of 5G modems for the 2023 iPhone launch, up from our previous 20 percent assumption”.

Beyond this, “there are no changes to our planning assumption, and we are assuming minimal contribution from Apple product revenues in fiscal 2025,” he mentioned.

–With inputs from IANS