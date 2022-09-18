Apple recently launched its latest iPhone 14 series with an emergency feature called satellite connectivity. This is one of the most important highlights of the iPhone lineup. Now, it is rumoured that Samsung is also planning to bring the functionality to its future handsets. Also Read - After iPhone 14 launch, older iPhones get price cut on Amazon, Flipkart

For the unversed, satellite connectivity lets users make an emergency call even when there is no cellular signal coverage. This feature was also available in the Huawei Mate 50 series.

Samsung’s future phones might come with satellite connectivity

As reported by tipster Ricciolo, Samsung will bring this feature in the upcoming Galaxy smartphones, however, it is not confirmed if it will be available in the upcoming Galaxy S23 series.

The satellite connectivity of the Apple iPhone 14 series will only be available for users in the US and Canada. It will go live for the users starting November this year and the service will be free for two years. There are chances that the feature will roll out in more countries later this year.

A report by PhoneArena reveals that instead of going to Apple’s satellite connection provider, Samsung is likely to turn to Elon Musk for the feature, whose Starlink satellite service is now live in some locations.

Starlink was apparently in talks with Apple for the emergency feature, but Apple decided to go ahead with Globalstar. Reportedly, in its recent SEC filing, Globalstar reported that it will “provide 85 percent of its current and future network capacity” to the Cupertino-based tech giant, Apple.

For the unversed, unlike cellular connectivity, Satellite connectivity requires some time to get established. Over and above that, you also need to know where to point the device to get a stable connection. This is because Satellites are moving targets with low bandwidth. It may even take minutes for messages to get through.