comscore After Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S21 gets a proper Vo5G/VoNR
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • After Galaxy S22 Samsung Galaxy S21 Gets A Proper Vo5g Vonr
News

After Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S21 gets a proper Vo5G/VoNR

Mobiles

The Samsung Galaxy S21 is probably the world's second device to get the Vo5G/VoNR service.

samsung galaxy s21

After the Samsung Galaxy S22, the Galaxy S21 can now make Vo5G or VoNR(Voice over 5G/Voice over New Radio) calls. It is perhaps the world’s second phone to support this feature and the first to get the service in the US. Also Read - Samsung sued for copying this useful smartphone feature

T-Mobile launches its Vo5G/VoNR service for the Galaxy S21

T-Mobile has announced its very own Voice over 5G a.k.a Voice over New Radio service in the United States in select regions. It appears that the company is experimenting with the services, although it is available for the public to try. The Voice over 5G service is available in Portland, Salt Lake City, and Oregon cities of the US. And the Samsung Galaxy S21 is the only supported device listed by T-Mobile, at least for now. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S22 is the world's first phone to get Vo5G support

Later this year, more 5G smartphones including the new Galaxy S22 will be supporting the service. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 full specs sheet surfaced months before its release

“At Samsung, we want to give our users the best possible 5G experience on every device —and today’s announcement represents a big step forward,” stated Jude Buckley, Executive Vice President, Mobile eXperience at Samsung Electronics America.

He further stated, ” By supporting extensive integration and testing, and working alongside an industry leader like T-mobile, we’re bringing to life all the benefits of 5G technology with the help of our Samsung Galaxy devices.”

Although the Galaxy S21 is the only phone getting this service, T-Mobile appears to have also partnered with Nokia and Qualcomm. So we can expect Vo5G support on some Nokia phones too.

What’s the benefit of Vo5G/VoNR?

With Vo5G/VoNR, users can make clearer calls over the 5G network. The new technology is the potential successor to VoLTE that’s available on most phones today. Just like VoLTE, expect faster calling and better voice clarity. Also, the Vo5G technology will eliminate the indoor coverage issues faced during a regular call.

When will Vo5G/VoNR come to India?

Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio are currently the two major telecom players that are striving to bring a 5G network to India. As per newer reports, the 5G rollout will happen by August of this year, that’s just a month away. But don’t expect enough stability, as it will be the first phase of the 5G for India. Having said that, a proper 5G will first be set up in India in the next few months, and soon later, we can expect Vo5G/VoNR to function in the country.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 4, 2022 9:07 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Samsung sued for copying this useful feature, Other Android OEMs in threat?
News
Samsung sued for copying this useful feature, Other Android OEMs in threat?
WWDC 2022 is in next week: Here's what we expect to see from Apple's eventWWDC 2022 is in next week: Here's what we expect to see from Apple's event

Photo Gallery

WWDC 2022 is in next week: Here's what we expect to see from Apple's eventWWDC 2022 is in next week: Here's what we expect to see from Apple's event

Whatsapp 2GB media file sharing feature is now available to some users

Apps

Whatsapp 2GB media file sharing feature is now available to some users

Google is doing away with Android Auto for Phone Screens

News

Google is doing away with Android Auto for Phone Screens

Who is the New Meta COO Javier Olivan and what are his contributions?

News

Who is the New Meta COO Javier Olivan and what are his contributions?

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

After Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S21 gets a proper Vo5G/VoNR

Samsung sued for copying this useful feature, Other Android OEMs in threat?

WWDC 2022 is in next week: Here's what we expect to see from Apple's eventWWDC 2022 is in next week: Here's what we expect to see from Apple's event

WWDC 2022 is in next week: Here's what we expect to see from Apple's event

Whatsapp 2GB media file sharing feature is now available to some users

How to Auto Delete Youtube History

WhatsApp may eventually allow you to edit messages even after they have been sent

Best Gaming Laptops Under Rs. 50000

Smartwatches under Rs 2000

Here are the Dizo Watch S alternatives you can consider buying

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Facebook Messenger will dedicate a calling option that will be available soon

News

Facebook Messenger will dedicate a calling option that will be available soon
Meta introduces new tools for editing Reels on Instagram and Facebook, watch video to know more

News

Meta introduces new tools for editing Reels on Instagram and Facebook, watch video to know more
Google Chrome is set to restrict notifications from

News

Google Chrome is set to restrict notifications from "disruptive" websites soon
TIKTOK Is Relaunching In India, Here's Everything you need to know

News

TIKTOK Is Relaunching In India, Here's Everything you need to know

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999