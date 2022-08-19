After iPhone 14, Apple to launch redesigned entry-level iPad in October: Report

Apple is all set to launch the next-generation iPhone 14 series smartphones along with the Watch Series 8 models next month and now a new report has claimed that the company company may also launch new iPad models a month in October this year, in a separate event. Among the iPad models, the iPhone maker is expected to launch a refreshed version or the 10th generation of the entry-level iPad currently in production with significant design changes. Also Read - iPhone 14 Pro models may see $100 price increase, likely to launch on September 7: Check details

According to MacRumors, the device will feature a larger 10.5-inch display with slightly thinner bezels, a USB-C port, and a flat-edged enclosure with a protruding rear camera. The lower-cost iPad is rumored to gain a faster A14 Bionic chip and 5G support for cellular models. Meanwhile, the upcoming updated iPad Pro is likely to come with an M2 chipset. Apple is also expected to announce iPadOS 16 at the event. It might come with minor updates and features for non-M1 iPads like Messages, Safari and more.

Meanwhile, the India tablet market grew 68 percent year-on-year (YoY) and 4G Tablets recorded growth of 65 percent YoY, as per new insights from CMR's Tablet PC Market Report Review for Q2 2022. Lenovo (26 percent), Apple (19 percent), and Samsung (19 percent) captured the top three spots in the tablet leaderboard in Q2 2022. Apple maintained the second position for Q2 2022 with a 19 percent market share. Apple iPad 9 (WiFi) and iPad 9 (WiFi +4G) had a 52 percent and 10 percent market share respectively, followed by iPad Air 2022 (WiFi) and iPad Air 2022 (WiFi +5G) at 18 percent and 8 percent share in the tablet market. Apple iPad shipments recorded a remarkable 34 percent YoY growth in Q2 2022.

Additionally, Apple is planning to announce a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max next month. Apple may also introduce three new Apple Watches, including the Watch 8, a budget Watch SE model, and even a new Watch Extreme Edition along with AirPods Pro 2 at the event. Now, TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is confident that there are no impacts on the iPhone 14 supply chain production as shipment schedules are going well.

Apple is expected to launch a new AirPods Pro that may come with support for lossless playback. It is also expected that the tech giant will improve the health management and fitness tracking features in the upcoming AirPods Pro.