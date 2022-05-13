comscore Google drops 3.5 mm headphone jack in Pixel 6a, months after mocking Apple
News

After mocking Apple, Google drops 3.5 mm headphone jack in Pixel 6a

Mobiles

Google even created a two-minute ad celebrating the headphone jack in the Pixel 5A that parodied Apple’s elaborate design videos.

pixel 6a

After mocking Apple, Google drops 3.5 mm headphone jack in Pixel 6a

Google which took a dig at Apple for removing the 3.5 mm headphone jack has now announced to ditch it in its own new device – Pixel 6a. Google even created a two-minute ad celebrating the headphone jack in the Pixel 5A that parodied Apple’s elaborate design videos. Also Read - Google CEO Sundar Pichai remains optimistic for Twitter under Elon Musk

Google announced new Pixel 6a during its I/O 2022 developer conference. Also Read - How to create a signature in Gmail: A step-by-step guide

Nearly all smartphone manufacturers have moved on from the headphone jack which is a trend largely kicked off by Apple with the iPhone 7 in 2016. Google is the latest tech company to abandon the headphone port in its next smartphone. Also Read - Google Wallet introduced: Here’s how it may replace your real wallet

The company may wish to make a more convincing case to sell users wireless headphones, as it revealed new Pixel Buds Pro at its event that can be pre-ordered for $199 in select countries from July 21.

Google Pixel 6A specifications

As far as features and specifications are concerned, the Pixel 6A comes with the design elements as the ones available in the Pixel 6 series smartphones that was launched last year. It includes a plastic back and a metallic frame that is coupled with the horizontally placed camera bar that stretches across the back. The phone comes in Chalk, Charcoal and Sage colour variants. Coming to the display, the Pixel 6A comes with a 6.1-inch OLED display with a screen refresh rate of 60Hz, 1080p resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

In terms of performance, the newly announced Pixel 6A smartphone is powered by the company’s Tensor chipset that is also available in its Pixel 6-series smartphones. This chipset is coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. The phone also has Google’s Titan M2 chip for added security and it runs Android 12 OS. However, Google said that Pixel 6A will be one of the first smartphones to receive the company’s Android 13 OS.

On the camera front, the Pixel 6A sports a dual-rear camera setup, which includes a 12MP primary sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. On the front, it gets an 8MP camera. Coming to the battery, the Pixel 6A is backed by a 4,410mAh battery, which the company says can last for up to 72 hours when in the Extreme Battery Saver mode.

The phone costs $449 in the US, which roughly translates to Rs 34,834. It remains to be how competitively the phone is priced in India.

(With inputs from IANS)

  Published Date: May 13, 2022 4:16 PM IST

