Honor set to unveil its first foldable smartphone called Magic V: Check details

News

After Oppo, Honor is set to launch its first foldable smartphone

Mobiles

According to a recent report by Gizmochina, the company may launch not just one but two foldable smartphones, one of which is codenamed, Honor Magic X. The report further states that the company can launch these smartphones in China before spring.

honor magic V

Image: Twitter

After Samsung, Xiaomi, Huawei, and Oppo, Honor is also preparing to launch its foldable smartphone. Honor’s foldable smartphone will enter the market under Honor Magic V. The company officially teased its upcoming device in a teaser revealing two panels connected by a hinge. Also Read - Honor 60, Honor 60 Pro with curved OLED display, 66W fast charging launched: Price, specs

The smartphone is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, launched earlier this month. The company has not revealed anything yet but is expected to launch two foldable smartphones in which Magic V could be the one. Also Read - Apple patents a Notebook-like foldable device with a split screen

Tech company Honor can launch its first foldable smartphone in the first quarter of 2022.

One of these smartphones can come with a clamshell design, while the other can come with a notebook design. These smartphones are likely to look like Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3. The report suggests that Honor’s foldable smartphone could be similar to the Huawei Mate X2. The products could be identical to the Huawei foldable phone as it is likely that these phones have been in the works since both the brands were working as one.

Earlier renders of the Honor Magic Fold smartphone have also surfaced. If the rumors are believed, then an 8-inch foldable display will be given in the upcoming smartphone. Along with this, this Honor smartphone can be offered with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Additionally, the Honor Fold smartphone will provide a 4,500mAh battery and fast charge support. A 16-megapixel front camera will be given in this phone of Honor.

As per earlier leaks, Visionox and BOE are tipped to be the likely suppliers of the upcoming Honor foldable smartphone.

  • Published Date: December 22, 2021 10:47 AM IST

