comscore Ahead of iPhone 14 launch, Apple loses position as world's most valuable company to oil giant Aramco
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Ahead Of Iphone 14 Launch Apple Loses Position As Worlds Most Valuable Company To Oil Giant Aramco
News

Ahead of iPhone 14 launch, Apple loses position as world's most valuable company to oil giant Aramco

Mobiles

Apple has lost its position as the world's most valuable company amid a broad sell-off of technology stocks and a rise in the price of oil. Saudi Arabian oil and gas producer Aramco has reclaimed the

Tim Cook

Apple loses position as world's most valuable company

Apple has lost its position as the world’s most valuable company amid a broad sell-off of technology stocks and a rise in the price of oil. Saudi Arabian oil and gas producer Aramco has reclaimed the top spot from the Cupertino based tech giant for the first time in almost two years. Also Read - Apple to start using USB Type-C for iPhones from next year: Report

Aramco, the largest oil-producing company in the world, reported a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion. Meanwhile, Apple’s market capitalization dropped to $2.37 trillion. Also Read - Ahead of iPhone 14 launch, Apple starts testing foldable panels for iPhone, iPads similar to Galaxy Z Fold 3

Over the last five trading days, Apple‘s shares have declined by $13.51 or 8.66%. Just after the regular trading session closed on Thursday, Apple’s market cap was down to $2.31 trillion. Since it set a 52-week high at $182.94 on January 4th, Apple has seen its value evaporate by 23%. On the other hand, Aramco’s shares are up 27% since the start of the year, reports PhoneArena. Also Read - iPhone 13 gets a major discount on Amazon, Flipkart: Check price, offers

“The shift in rankings reflects the prevailing uncertainties in the global economy, arising from the Russia-Ukraine war, supply chain constraints, rising inflation, and consequently soaring energy prices. As a consequence, investor risk appetite is shifting from tech and other sectors. Over the foreseeable future, Saudi Aramco will continue to benefit from the ongoing shift from Russian energy to alternative energy sources,” Prabhu Ram, Head- Industry Intelligence Group at CMR, told BGR.in.

“I strongly believe that the future outlook for Apple continues to be robust, despite some supply chain challenges,” Ram added.

Recently, Aramco reported a 124% increase in its net income after recovering from pandemic-inflicted losses.

Apple registered 20 per cent growth in the global smartphone market from the first quarter of 2021 till the same period this year. According to a report by Europe-based online shopping platform Burga, Apple is gaining ground in market share despite the company’s smartphones mainly being considered expensive compared to competitors.

Amid the company’s growth, the smartphone space is still faced with challenges, including component shortages, price inflation and the overall economic uncertainty resulting from the pandemic recovery.

Besides the iPhone 13 series capturing the consumer demand, the iPhone SE is also standing out as a critical mid-range smartphone driving Apple’s market share.

Recently. Apple said it sold iPhones worth $50.6 billion in its March quarter — a 5 per cent increase year-over-year — despite global supply issues rising from the Russia-Ukraine war and China lockdowns.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: May 13, 2022 11:58 AM IST
  • Updated Date: May 13, 2022 12:11 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Ahead of iPhone 14 launch, Apple loses position as world's most valuable company to oil giant Aramco
Mobiles
Ahead of iPhone 14 launch, Apple loses position as world's most valuable company to oil giant Aramco
WhatsApp now requires users 'legal name' for UPI-based payments

Apps

WhatsApp now requires users 'legal name' for UPI-based payments

Need for Speed mobile gameplay video leaked: Here's what we know so far

Gaming

Need for Speed mobile gameplay video leaked: Here's what we know so far

WhatsApp may soon launch a new app for macOS users: All you need to know

Apps

WhatsApp may soon launch a new app for macOS users: All you need to know

Sunil Baby, Xiaomi India's offline sales head resigns

News

Sunil Baby, Xiaomi India's offline sales head resigns

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

What Twitter CEO said on firing top execs, issuing hiring freeze

Ahead of iPhone 14 launch, Apple loses position as world's most valuable company to oil giant Aramco

Need for Speed mobile gameplay video leaked: Here's what we know so far

WhatsApp may soon launch a new app for macOS users: All you need to know

Sunil Baby, Xiaomi India's offline sales head resigns

Story of the world s cheapest car: Ratan Tata reveals the idea behind Tata Nano

Solar Panel

Top 5 Crypto Currency Apps in India

Try these Battery Saving Tips That Really Work On iPhone

Steps to Remove WhatsApp account from Multiple Devices

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

Steve Jobs का सपना iPhone 15 से होगा पूरा! iPod के पूर्व VP ने कही ये बात

ZTE Axon 40 Ultra हुआ लॉन्च, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 और अंडर डिस्प्ले कैमरा वाला दुनिया का पहला स्मार्टफोन

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Code 13 May 2022: आज फ्री में पाएं कैरेक्टर्स और बंडल, इस तरह करें कोड रिडीम

Google Pixel 6A को भारत में भी जल्द किया जाएगा लॉन्च, जानें कितनी होगी कीमत

Twitter में 'उथल-पुथल'! दो टॉप अधिकारियों ने छोड़ा कंपनी का साथ, नई भर्ती पर भी रोक

Latest Videos

घर के छत पर मुफ्त में लगाएं Solar Panel, फ्री हो जाएगी बिजली, जानिए विस्तार से Solar Rooftop Subsidy Yojna के बारे में

Features

घर के छत पर मुफ्त में लगाएं Solar Panel, फ्री हो जाएगी बिजली, जानिए विस्तार से Solar Rooftop Subsidy Yojna के बारे में
Google I/O Event 2022: Google Pixel 6a Finally Announced, Priced at $449, Watch video to know more

News

Google I/O Event 2022: Google Pixel 6a Finally Announced, Priced at $449, Watch video to know more
Google I/O Event 2022: Google Search, Google Translate and Maps gets New Feature, Watch Video

News

Google I/O Event 2022: Google Search, Google Translate and Maps gets New Feature, Watch Video
Interested in Trading ? Check out the Top 5 Crypto Currency Apps In India that you can invest in and start Trading, Watch video

Features

Interested in Trading ? Check out the Top 5 Crypto Currency Apps In India that you can invest in and start Trading, Watch video

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999