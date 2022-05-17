comscore Apple starts testing Electronic Paper Display for future foldable device, ahead of iPhone 14 launch
News

Ahead of iPhone 14 launch, Apple starts testing Electronic Paper Display for future foldable devices

Mobiles

Apple may use e-ink on the cover screen to show notifications, updates, and more, while also making the battery last longer.

Ahead of iPhone 14 launch, Apple has reportedly started testing an Electronic Paper Display from E Ink as a possible solution for the secondary display on a future foldable iPhone or tablet. According to known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the secondary screen would use e-ink technology owing to its power-saving features. Also Read - Apex Legends Mobile now available on Google Play Store, Apple App Store

As per Kuo, Apple may use e-ink on the cover screen to show notifications, updates, and more, while also making the battery last longer. Also Read - Apple new App Store policy allows developers to charge more subscription fee without user consent

“Apple is testing E Ink’s Electronic Paper Display (EPD) for future foldable device’s cover screen & tablet-like applications. The color EPD has the potential to become a mainstream solution for foldable devices’ must-have cover/second screen thanks to its excellent power-saving,” Kuo said in a tweet. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 may launch in September: All you need to know

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Apple is testing E Ink&#39;s Electronic Paper Display (EPD) for future foldable device&#39;s cover screen &amp; tablet-like applications. The color EPD has the potential to become a mainstream solution for foldable devices&#39; must-have cover/second screen thanks to its excellent power-saving.</p>&mdash; 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) <a href=”https://twitter.com/mingchikuo/status/1526421343813574656?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>May 17, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

The Cupertino based tech ginat has also reportedly started working on a new type of display for foldable iPhones or iPads and it would be similar to that used in Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3. According to The Elec, work has begun on an OLED panel that doesn’t require a polarizing layer.

Polarizing the screen improves the visibility of the display by limiting light to travel through only certain directions. Instead of using a polarizer film, Samsung Display printed a color filter on the thin film encapsulation abbreviated as CF on TFE and added a black pixel define layer. This allowed the foldable panel to offer clearer colors through the colour filter. Also Read – Apple new App Store policy allows developers to charge more subscription fee without user consent

Recently Kuo suggests that the foldable iPhone can get real as early as in the next few years. According to a report from Macrumors that quoted Kuo, the foldable iPhone will have a screen size between 7.5 and 8-inch. Previous rumors suggested that the upcoming foldable iPhone could measure close to the size of the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Kuo further suggests that the screen of the upcoming foldable iPhone will be iPad Mini-sized when folded. This clearly hints that Apple is clearly taking Samsung’s Galaxy Fold approach. The tech giant could release a regular sized phone that unfolds into a tablet.

A report from Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) analyst Ross Young earlier suggested that Apple’s foldable iPhone is delayed until 2025. The reason given for this is that the company is exploring all-screen foldable MacBooks.

  • Published Date: May 17, 2022 7:08 PM IST

Apple starts testing Electronic Paper Display for future foldable devices

Apple starts testing Electronic Paper Display for future foldable devices

Apple starts testing Electronic Paper Display for future foldable devices

