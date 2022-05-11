Apple has reportedly started working on a new type of display for foldable iPhones or iPads and it would be similar to that used in Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3. According to The Elec, work has begun on an OLED panel that doesn’t require a polarizing layer. The same polarizer-less display technology is used by Samsung in its Galaxy Z Fold3 and its Eco²OLED display. Also Read - iPhone 13 gets a major discount on Amazon, Flipkart: Check price, offers

Polarizing the screen improves the visibility of the display by limiting light to travel through only certain directions. Instead of using a polarizer film, Samsung Display printed a color filter on the thin film encapsulation abbreviated as CF on TFE and added a black pixel define layer. This allowed the foldable panel to offer clearer colors through the colour filter.

Recently a popular analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggests that the foldable iPhone can get real as early as in the next few years. According to a report from Macrumors that quoted Kuo, the foldable iPhone will have a screen size between 7.5 and 8-inch. Previous rumors suggested that the upcoming foldable iPhone could measure close to the size of the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Kuo further suggests that the screen of the upcoming foldable iPhone will be iPad Mini-sized when folded. This clearly hints that Apple is clearly taking Samsung’s Galaxy Fold approach. The tech giant could release a regular sized phone that unfolds into a tablet.

A report from Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) analyst Ross Young earlier suggested that Apple’s foldable iPhone is delayed until 2025. The reason given for this is that the company is exploring all-screen foldable MacBooks.

The company is now focusing on MacBooks and is allegedly exploring the possibility of offering an all-screen foldable notebook. The company is currently in discussion with suppliers for around 20-inch foldable screen.

The company is set to launch several new products this year, including the Apple iPhone 14 series, M2 chipset, MacBooks powered by the M2 chipset, a 27-inch iMac Pro with M1 Pro or M1 Max processor, and a new Mac Mini, among others.