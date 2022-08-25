Ahead of iPhone 14 launch, original first-generation 2007 iPhone sold for Rs 28 lakhs

An unopened first-generation 2007 iPhone in a sealed box has been sold for $35,000 (nearly ₹28 lakh) in an auction in the US. On January 9, 2007, then Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiled the iPhone — a touchscreen mobile phone with an iPod, camera and Web-browsing capabilities, among other features — at the Macworld convention in San Francisco. Also Read - Google, Facebook, Amazon, Twitter, Apple: Which company collects most data?

The device had a touchscreen, a 2MP camera, visual voicemail and a web browser. The iPhone was released in the US in June 2007 at the price of $499 for the 4GB model and $599 for the 8GB model, both requiring a two-year contract. Now, the fully-packed original iPhone (8GB) has been sold for $35,414 at an auction, reports ZDNet.

The auction house, RR Auction, said that the iPhone box features a life-size image of the iPhone with 12 icons on the screen. The device was up for auction as part of RR Auction's curated "Apple, Jobs, and Computer Hardware" auction, which featured more than 70 items up for bid, and closed on August 18.

The auction also featured an Apple-1 circuit board, hand-soldered by Apple co-founder Steve “Woz” Wozniak, that was sold for $677,196. Additionally, an unopened first-generation original Apple iPod (5GB) sold for $25,000, the report noted. Apple is now set to launch the iPhone 14 series along with other devices and products on September 7.

Apple iPhone 14 specifications

iPhone 14 series will come with several improvements, including a new design over the Pro model, a better camera, and more. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are also said to come with a taller profile and better camera module to fit the new internals.

Both the Pro models of the iPhone 14 series would be equipped with a triple rear camera setup housing a 48MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, and telephoto lens. The upcoming iPhone 14 series would support an 8K video.

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro model will come with 8GB of RAM and a 120Hz refresh rate display. However, the iPhone 13 model devices are available with a storage option of 128GB. However, the analysts believes that the base storage capacity of the iPhone 14 series devices will be 64GB.

