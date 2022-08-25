comscore Ahead of iPhone 14 launch, original first-generation 2007 iPhone sold for Rs 28 lakhs
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Ahead Of Iphone 14 Launch Original First Generation 2007 Iphone Sold For Rs 28 Lakhs
News

Sealed, original first-generation 2007 iPhone sold for Rs 28 lakhs

Mobiles

The auction house, RR Auction, said that the iPhone box features a life-size image of the iPhone with 12 icons on the screen.

Fisrt Gen Iphone

Sealed, original first-generation 2007 iPhone sold for Rs 28 lakhs

An unopened first-generation 2007 iPhone in a sealed box has been sold for $35,000 (nearly ₹28 lakh) in an auction in the US. On January 9, 2007, then Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiled the iPhone — a touchscreen mobile phone with an iPod, camera and Web-browsing capabilities, among other features — at the Macworld convention in San Francisco. Also Read - Google, Facebook, Amazon, Twitter, Apple: Which company collects most data?

The device had a touchscreen, a 2MP camera, visual voicemail and a web browser. The iPhone was released in the US in June 2007 at the price of $499 for the 4GB model and $599 for the 8GB model, both requiring a two-year contract. Now, the fully-packed original iPhone (8GB) has been sold for $35,414 at an auction, reports ZDNet. Also Read - iPhone 14, Watch Series 8 and AirPods Pro 2 to be launched at Apple's ‘Far Out’ event on September 7

The auction house, RR Auction, said that the iPhone box features a life-size image of the iPhone with 12 icons on the screen. The device was up for auction as part of RR Auction’s curated “Apple, Jobs, and Computer Hardware” auction, which featured more than 70 items up for bid, and closed on August 18. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 launch event happening on September 7: Here's what to expect

The auction also featured an Apple-1 circuit board, hand-soldered by Apple co-founder Steve “Woz” Wozniak, that was sold for $677,196. Additionally, an unopened first-generation original Apple iPod (5GB) sold for $25,000, the report noted. Apple is now set to launch the iPhone 14 series along with other devices and products on September 7.

Apple iPhone 14 specifications

iPhone 14 series will come with several improvements, including a new design over the Pro model, a better camera, and more. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are also said to come with a taller profile and better camera module to fit the new internals.

Both the Pro models of the iPhone 14 series would be equipped with a triple rear camera setup housing a 48MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, and telephoto lens. The upcoming iPhone 14 series would support an 8K video.

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro model will come with 8GB of RAM and a 120Hz refresh rate display. However, the iPhone 13 model devices are available with a storage option of 128GB. However, the analysts believes that the base storage capacity of the iPhone 14 series devices will be 64GB.

 

(IANS)

  • Published Date: August 25, 2022 4:28 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Why Assam is planning to import 30Gbps bandwidth from Bangladesh
News
Why Assam is planning to import 30Gbps bandwidth from Bangladesh
Poco M5 4G chipset confirmed by the brand

Mobiles

Poco M5 4G chipset confirmed by the brand

Google Play Store Android games on offer: Get these five paid titles for free

Photo Gallery

Google Play Store Android games on offer: Get these five paid titles for free

Force Gurkha 5-Door SUV with 13 seats spotted in India, may launch soon: Check details

automobile

Force Gurkha 5-Door SUV with 13 seats spotted in India, may launch soon: Check details

Sony PS5 price hike in several markets, India may be next

Gaming

Sony PS5 price hike in several markets, India may be next

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Ahead of iPhone 14 launch, original first-generation 2007 iPhone sold for Rs 28 lakhs

Why Assam is planning to import 30Gbps bandwidth from Bangladesh

Google Play Store Android games on offer: Get these five paid titles for free

Google Play Store Android games on offer: Get these five paid titles for free

Force Gurkha 5-Door SUV with 13 seats spotted in India, may launch soon: Check details

iPhone 13 or iPhone 12: Cheapest price ever, To Buy Or Not

iPhone 14 to be manufactured in India, but does that mean cheaper iPhones?

Planning to buy an iPhone? Now is not the time

How To View Instagram Stories Secretly watch quick trick, Check out

Best Camera Smartphones Under 20,000

Related Topics

Latest Videos

iPhone 13 or iPhone 12: Cheapest price ever! | #buyornot

Features

iPhone 13 or iPhone 12: Cheapest price ever! | #buyornot
Samsung Galaxy Flip 4 : Quick Look! |#samsunggalaxyflip4

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy Flip 4 : Quick Look! |#samsunggalaxyflip4
Instagram is Testing a New Version of the Popular BeReal App, Watch Video For Details

News

Instagram is Testing a New Version of the Popular BeReal App, Watch Video For Details
Jio 5G Phone launch date, price and specifications LEAKED, Check out the Video for details

News

Jio 5G Phone launch date, price and specifications LEAKED, Check out the Video for details