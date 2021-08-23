Ahead of Pixel 6 launch, Google discontinues two of its popular Pixel phones

Google announced the coming of Pixel 6 series earlier this month. Under the series, the tech giant will launch two new flagship smartphones including the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro. Ahead of the launch of the Google Pixel 6 series, the tech giant announced the discontinuation of two of its popular Pixel devices including the Pixel 4A 5G and the Pixel 5. Also Read - Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro could get faster charging support, foldable project likely delayed

Commenting on the matter, a Google spokesperson said, “With our current forecasts, we expect Google Store in the US to sell out of Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5 in the coming weeks following the launch of Pixel 5a (5G). These products will continue to be available through some partners while supplies last.” Also Read - World Photography Day: Best camera smartphones you can buy in India in 2021

Pixel 4, Pixel 5a discontinued

As a report coming from The Verge, both the Pixel devices are currently listed on Google’s official online store with the sold-out tag. It is said that the Pixel 4a and the Pixel 5 will be available on other retail platforms till stocks last. Also Read - Google has rolled out call recording feature for Pixel devices globally

The discontinuation of the Pixel 4a makes sense since the company recently launched the Pixel 5a. Google launched the Pixel 5a earlier this month in select markets, which doesn’t include India.

The Pixel 5a is available only in in Japan and the United States. This comes as a surprise for consumers in India since the Pixel 4a was well received in the country.

Pixel 6 series coming soon

The tech giant has confirmed to launch the Pixel 6 series including the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro this fall. The exact launch date is yet to be revealed by the brand. Pixel 6 predecessor dubbed the Pixel 5 didn’t launch in India and the same is expected of the upcoming flagship level Pixel devices. However, Google is yet to reveal availability details of the upcoming flagship Pixel devices.

Ahead of the official release, Google has confirmed some details about the upcoming Pixel 6 series. Both the smartphones under the series will be powered by Google’s own Tensor chipset. The tech giant also confirmed that its upcoming flagship smartphones will ship without a charger in the box.