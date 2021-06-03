comscore All iPhone 13 models could get LiDAR this year but 1TB reserved for Pros
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • All iPhone 13 models could get LiDAR this year but 1TB reserved only for Pros, says Analyst
News

All iPhone 13 models could get LiDAR this year but 1TB reserved only for Pros, says Analyst

Mobiles

Analysts suggest that this year’s iPhone 13 series will adapt the LiDAR sensors as standard across the range. 1TB storage will grace the Pro models.

iPhone 13 CAD renders

There’s so much to talk about the iPhone 13 series as of June 2021, and there’s more to come before the expected September launch. From an updated design to new displays to battery sizes, the iPhone 13 leaks have left it all bare on social platforms. To spice it all up, an analyst has now confirmed two features for the iPhone 13 series, both of which match with previous leaks. This includes LiDAR and storage. Also Read - Apple hints big iMessage update at WWDC 2021: Stories, new Animojis, etc

In an investor’s note, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives has hinted at these two features on the iPhone 13. LiDAR sensors are going to be present on all the iPhone 13 models this year, not just the Pro models. That means those buying the iPhone 13 Mini and iPhone 13 can also expect better AR performance and improved autofocus. The information comes from a MacRumours report. Also Read - iPhone 13 series battery capacity leaked, to be bigger than the iPhone 12 lineup

iPhone 13 models to get LiDAR

Apple has been pushing LiDAR on most of its products since the last year. The 2020 iPad Pro was the first one to get it, followed by the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. The iPhones use the LiDAR sensor for AR apps and improved autofocus in challenging lighting. The same could be replicated as standard on the regular iPhone 13 models. Also Read - Apple TV app now available on all Android TV devices: How to download and setup

iPhone 13

Photo Credit: xleaks

However, new leaked CAD renders show otherwise showing a new camera design layout to help with symmetry. First revealed by Jon Prosser, the regular iPhone 13 (and Mini) will have the two camera mounted diagonally across the squircle hump, with the flash and mic filling the empty slots. There doesn’t appear to be any LiDAR sensor.

Hence, we suggest you take this bit with a pinch of salt. Ives also goes on to say that the 1TB storage option will be limited to only the iPhone 13 Pro models. The possibility of a bigger storage version makes sense, given that the cameras on the Pro models need a lot of space to shoot ProRAW images.

Another big change rumoured to be present on this year’s iPhone is the new display design. The iPhone 13 series will final see the display notch shrink as Apple reportedly figures a way to pack the earpiece hardware cleverly. Sadly, its Android rivals had long gone ahead with pop-up cameras and punch-hole displays to keep the camera cutout as minimal as possible. Some are even successful in hiding the front camera.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 3, 2021 5:05 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Free Fire redeem codes for June 3: Blood Moon Weapon Loot Crates , Weapon Royale Vouchers, and more
Gaming
Free Fire redeem codes for June 3: Blood Moon Weapon Loot Crates , Weapon Royale Vouchers, and more
Instagram tips: How to reset or personalise the Explore section on the app

How To

Instagram tips: How to reset or personalise the Explore section on the app

Moto G Stylus 5G could be another budget Motorola phone, suggest leaks

News

Moto G Stylus 5G could be another budget Motorola phone, suggest leaks

Realme GT 5G global launch confirmed, budget Realme 5G phone arriving in 2022

Mobiles

Realme GT 5G global launch confirmed, budget Realme 5G phone arriving in 2022

All iPhone 13 models could get LiDAR this year but 1TB reserved for Pros

Mobiles

All iPhone 13 models could get LiDAR this year but 1TB reserved for Pros

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Moto G Stylus 5G could be another budget Motorola phone, suggest leaks

All iPhone 13 models could get LiDAR this year but 1TB reserved for Pros

Tecno Pova 2 with 7,000mAh battery launched: Price, specs

Dogecoin price jumps after getting listed on Coinbase Pro

Xbox celebrates Pride Month with colourful controller, free games, merchandise and more

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G vs Redmi Note 10 Pro Max: Which one to choose?

Poparazzi is a photo-sharing app that doesn't let you post selfies

5G JioPhone launch likely on June 24: Top 5 things about the Jio-Google 5G smartphone

Why smartphones must be classified as an essential product during COVID-19 lockdowns

OnePlus Nord CE 5G top 5 features to look forward

Related Topics

Related Stories

All iPhone 13 models could get LiDAR this year but 1TB reserved for Pros

Mobiles

All iPhone 13 models could get LiDAR this year but 1TB reserved for Pros
Best Mobile Phone under 55000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone under 55000 in India in 2021
Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000 in 2021

Top Products

Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000 in 2021
Apple hints big iMessage update at WWDC 2021: Stories, new Animojis

News

Apple hints big iMessage update at WWDC 2021: Stories, new Animojis
iPhone 13 models to get bigger batteries than its predecessors: Here's what to expect

News

iPhone 13 models to get bigger batteries than its predecessors: Here's what to expect

हिंदी समाचार

Aarogya Setu App पर लग जाएगा ब्लू टिक, वैक्सीन लेने के बाद ऐसे करना होगा अपडेट

Free Fire के टॉप 5 characters, जो Clash Squad जीतना कर देंगे आसान

6000mAh बैटरी, 64MP कैमरा और 6GB RAM वाला Moto G40 Fusion हुआ मंहगा, जानिए नई कीमत

Moto G Stylus 5G के फीचर्स हुए लीक, 6GB RAM और 48MP कैमरा के साथ होगा लॉन्च

Samsung Galaxy Book Go और Galaxy Book Go 5G लैपटॉप हुए लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और खूबियां

Latest Videos

Realme X7 Max 5G review: The leap pays off this time

Reviews

Realme X7 Max 5G review: The leap pays off this time
Best 5G Smartphones to launch in June 2021

Features

Best 5G Smartphones to launch in June 2021
How to download Covid-19 vaccine certificate

News

How to download Covid-19 vaccine certificate
Redmi Watch Review: A good contender against Realme Watch, Amazfit Bip U

Reviews

Redmi Watch Review: A good contender against Realme Watch, Amazfit Bip U

News

Moto G Stylus 5G could be another budget Motorola phone, suggest leaks
News
Moto G Stylus 5G could be another budget Motorola phone, suggest leaks
All iPhone 13 models could get LiDAR this year but 1TB reserved for Pros

Mobiles

All iPhone 13 models could get LiDAR this year but 1TB reserved for Pros
Tecno Pova 2 with 7,000mAh battery launched: Price, specs

Mobiles

Tecno Pova 2 with 7,000mAh battery launched: Price, specs
Dogecoin price jumps after getting listed on Coinbase Pro

News

Dogecoin price jumps after getting listed on Coinbase Pro
Xbox celebrates Pride Month with colourful controller, free games, merchandise and more

News

Xbox celebrates Pride Month with colourful controller, free games, merchandise and more

new arrivals in india

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Best Sellers