All iPhone 13 models could get LiDAR this year but 1TB reserved for Pros

There's so much to talk about the iPhone 13 series as of June 2021, and there's more to come before the expected September launch. From an updated design to new displays to battery sizes, the iPhone 13 leaks have left it all bare on social platforms. To spice it all up, an analyst has now confirmed two features for the iPhone 13 series, both of which match with previous leaks. This includes LiDAR and storage.

In an investor's note, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives has hinted at these two features on the iPhone 13. LiDAR sensors are going to be present on all the iPhone 13 models this year, not just the Pro models. That means those buying the iPhone 13 Mini and iPhone 13 can also expect better AR performance and improved autofocus. The information comes from a MacRumours report.

iPhone 13 models to get LiDAR

Apple has been pushing LiDAR on most of its products since the last year. The 2020 iPad Pro was the first one to get it, followed by the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. The iPhones use the LiDAR sensor for AR apps and improved autofocus in challenging lighting. The same could be replicated as standard on the regular iPhone 13 models.

However, new leaked CAD renders show otherwise showing a new camera design layout to help with symmetry. First revealed by Jon Prosser, the regular iPhone 13 (and Mini) will have the two camera mounted diagonally across the squircle hump, with the flash and mic filling the empty slots. There doesn’t appear to be any LiDAR sensor.

Hence, we suggest you take this bit with a pinch of salt. Ives also goes on to say that the 1TB storage option will be limited to only the iPhone 13 Pro models. The possibility of a bigger storage version makes sense, given that the cameras on the Pro models need a lot of space to shoot ProRAW images.

Another big change rumoured to be present on this year’s iPhone is the new display design. The iPhone 13 series will final see the display notch shrink as Apple reportedly figures a way to pack the earpiece hardware cleverly. Sadly, its Android rivals had long gone ahead with pop-up cameras and punch-hole displays to keep the camera cutout as minimal as possible. Some are even successful in hiding the front camera.