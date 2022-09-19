All iPhone 15 models may have Dynamic Island but no luck for ProMotion

Apple widened the gap between the standard and Pro models of the iPhone this year. While the iPhone 14 goes for the same notch as the iPhone 13, the brand-new Dynamic Island features on the iPhone 14 Pro models. That is one of the biggest differentiators between the Pro and non-Pro models. But next year’s iPhone may not have that. A new leak suggests the iPhone 15 will have the Dynamic Island on all models. However, the non-Pro models would still lack the ProMotion functionality. Also Read - Apple rolls out iOS 16.0.1 with bug fixes for iPhone 14 and 14 Pro models

According to Display Supply Chain analyst Ross Young, Apple may put the Dynamic Island on all iPhone models next year. This means the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max would feature Dynamic Island. However, Apple would not be kind enough to include all features on the standard iPhone models. For instance, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus would still not come with ProMotion and Always-On Display.

Young's prediction for the iPhone 15 models comes directly from Apple's supply chain, and his past reporting has also been based on sources from the iPhone manufacturing industry. His expectations for the MacBook Pro display and iPhone 14 Pro turned out to be correct. So his reporting on the next year's iPhone is likely to be accurate, as well. Apple traditionally retains the same lineup for some years and this year it already replaced the mini with a Plus. This could mean that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models will share the Dynamic Island after all.

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max would still come with an LTPO OLED display that is capable of running Apple’s ProMotion and Always-On Display technology while the non-Pro models, iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, wouldn’t. This could be due to supply chain constraints because the current production would only be able to fulfil the demand for Pro models, according to Ross.

Even though the design of the iPhone 15 is expected to be the same as the iPhone 15 Pro, the differences in terms of features are likely to increase in such a way that the Pro iPhone models will become the true flagship while the non-Pro models would end up being their trimmed-down version. Currently, the standard or non-Pro iPhone is the baseline for the entire lineup.